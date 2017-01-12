Partly Cloudy

Henley’s of Wivenhoe is up for an ‘Oscar’ at National Fish and Chip Awards

13:01 12 January 2017

Lisa and David Henley, owner of Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop

A fish and chip shop in north-east Essex is a contender to win the industry’s “Oscars” equivalent at a prestigious red carpet event being held later this month.

Lisa Henley fries up a fresh batchLisa Henley fries up a fresh batch

Organisers of the 29th National Fish and Chip Awards have announced Henley’s of Wivenhoe among the 10 finalists in the Independent Takeaway category.

Henley’s has won a string of awards in its time – including the 2013 Regional Fish and Chip shop award – and has been hailed as one of the “best chippies in the UK” by diners on TripAdvisor.

The winning businesses in this year’s awards will be unveiled on Thursday, January 26, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London, when Henley’s is up against takeaways from across the UK.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, which hosts the awards, said: “Fish and chips are a true British icon, it’s our undisputed national dish.

David Henley prepares to deep fry another of his award-winning fishesDavid Henley prepares to deep fry another of his award-winning fishes

“The crispy battered flakes of fish and piping-hot chips are an inspired combination that has been loved by many generations before us, and will remain at our finger tips for generations to come.

“The fish and chip trade continues to go from strength to strength and it’s only fitting that we celebrate the hard-working, passionate fryers behind some of the country’s best fish and chip businesses.

“They proudly uphold the high standards of our industry and help us to reinforce the UK’s reputation as the home of the world’s best fish and chips.”

The competition began in 1988 with a single award but has grown to encompass more than a dozen categories, celebrating everything from traditional takeaways to mobile operators and from young fish fryers to excellence in staff training and responsible sourcing.

However, the Independent Takeaway category, in which Henley’s is entered, is said to be the most hotly contested.

