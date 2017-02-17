Herd of Red Poll cattle arrives at Easton and Otley College

An East Anglian land college has continued to boost its farming content with the arrival of a herd of cattle at its Otley campus.

Easton and Otley College welcomed six Red Poll cattle which were purchased from the Euston Estate, following advice from Red Poll Cattle Society secretary Ray Bowler.

It follows the arrival last year of a sheep flock for the campus to help students get hands-on experience of handling livestock.

College farm manager Andrew Vernon said it was the first time that farming students in Suffolk have had their own herd for more than a decade.

“We would like to thank Ray at the Red Poll Society, Lady Euston and the Euston estate for their advice and generosity in allowing us to pick through their herd and for offering such a favourable price,” he said.

“We continue to invest in farming because we want to remain true to our land-based roots and in terms of agriculture, we now have 33 full time students at the Otley campus and this is large increase compared with the amount of students we had five years ago.

“The herd will be well looked after and eventually will become an integral part of farm life.

“Students will get to show them at county shows and overall, from my point of view, it’s great to see the farm consistently progressing in the right direction.”

Level three agricultural student James Edmundson, 17, of Dallinghoo, near Woodbridge, said college staff had put in a lot of effort and it was starting to pay off.

“The arrival of the herd will help those from arable backgrounds get a first-hand experience of livestock – and that has to be a positive thing,” he said.

“Our group is quite mixed in terms of experiences so we all get to learn off each other and constantly gain new skills.”

Principal David Henley said one of his main priorities since arriving had been to invest in areas such as agriculture.

“The thing I like the most about this particular investment is that the Red Poll cow is a cross of the Norfolk red beef cattle and the Suffolk Dun dairy breed,” he said.

“It perfectly represents our stance of embracing both the counties of Norfolk and Suffolk. We have been especially keen to do this since our August 2012 merger.”

Red Poll, native to Suffolk, was first recorded in 1888 as a breed.