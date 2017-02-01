Hermione Granger’s dad swaps Hogwarts for Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School

The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, who appeared in the final Harry Potter film, with staff, children and parents at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School and officially opened the Yoxford Reading Rooms. Back L-R Sophie Hosea, Jake Marsh, Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, Ian Kelly, Susan Bates, Tara Balaam, Brigit King. Front L-R Troy Mkwoutwana, Sacha Robb. Archant

He may only be a ‘muggle’, but Harry Potter actor Ian Kelly brought some magic to the opening of a Suffolk school’s newly refurbished library.

The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, famed for being Hermione Granger's father in the final Harry Potter film. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, famed for being Hermione Granger's father in the final Harry Potter film. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Although famed for playing Hermione Granger’s father in the penultimate instalment of the series, he was also invited along to Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School for his literary know-how – as historical biographer, dramatist and writer.

The Yoxford Reading Rooms, which will also be open for community use, are the first stage of redevelopment on the newly-merged Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School – part of the Consortium Multi-Academy Trust.

Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, chief executive and principal of the trust, said: “There are a number of very exciting plans for the Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School site and we are keen that, wherever possible, the wider community benefits from these developments.”

The Harry Potter film franchise, of all eight films plus the more recently released Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has taken almost £0.5billion at the UK box office alone.