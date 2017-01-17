HGV blocks lane on A14 near Seven Hills
06:27 17 January 2017
Motorists could be set for delays on the A14 this morning after a heavy goods vehicle broke down blocking one of the lanes near Seven Hills.
Police were called to the scene at around 5.40am on the eastbound carriageway between Nacton and the Seven Hills roundabout.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called by a member of the public to reports of a broken down HGV in lane one of the eastbound A14.
“Officers are at the scene now and recovery is on its way.”