Hidden Harms mental health conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich

07:00 23 January 2017

The University of Suffolk, Waterfront campus in Ipswich.

The University of Suffolk, Waterfront campus in Ipswich.

Archant

A national conference focusing on how mental health issues affect young people takes place at the University of Suffolk today.

Comment

The Hidden Harms event will see the UK’s leading experts and mental health charities congregate at the university’s Waterfront base, delivering a range of talks and workshops throughout the day.

Organisations, including Self-Harm UK, B-eat, and The Marie Collins Foundation, will join academics from the University of Suffolk in presenting their research on subjects such as self-harm, bereavement and young people and virtual violence.

The conference is aimed at professionals involved in social work, education and health sectors, and is designed to give them an improved understanding of how to respond appropriately and effectively to the needs of young people.

In Suffolk, one in five children aged from five to 19 are estimated to have a mental health problem – around 25,000 youngsters in total.

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer said: “I think we are only just waking up to the seriousness of the problem we have in families and communities across Ipswich and the country of young people’s mental health.

“The fact is that we are going to have to be creative in how we seek to improve the mental health of young people – from understanding better how the environment for social media evolves in the future to providing the right support near home for those who have clinical mental health requirements.

“I commend this conference for the work it is doing to explore these problems and solutions that are so badly needed, and I look forward to the results of the work.”

Talks will highlight a range of mental health issues, including: eating disorders, sexual abuse via the internet and mobile technologies, self-harm, how schools provide support, and teenage anxiety and depression.

The university has carried out wide-ranging research, including into the mental health sector, over the past year.

Dr Emma Bond, a senior lecturer who is helping to organise the Hidden Harms conference, said: “We are very proud of the research we have carried out as it has made a real difference to people’s lives and it has made and a substantial contribution to improving service delivery in a number of different areas.

“We have wide range of research expertise and adopt a trans-disciplinary approach working with national government, local authorities, charities and private sector companies.

“We focus on delivering high impact research which makes a difference and we have a passion for designing robust, efficient solutions to improving social problems.”

