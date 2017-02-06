Historic Cornard church’s £750,000 Heritage Lottery bid to fund makeover

Peter Halden and Rev Chris Ramsey are trying to raise funds for an expansion at St Andrew's Church in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.

Plans for a £750,000 project to transform a historic village church into a thriving community hub have been revealed.

Peter Halden and Rev Chris Ramsey with a model of how the church extension will look. Peter Halden and Rev Chris Ramsey with a model of how the church extension will look.

A heritage lottery grant bid will be submitted to help finance the makeover of the 13th century St Andrew’s Church building, in Great Cornard, which will include toilets, a meeting room, kitchen facilities and new seating.

Every Friday, the church is home to the award-winning Porch Project youth club, which sees up to 200 youngsters attending to play games, share food and socialise.

Peter Halden, one of the church wardens, said the extension to the north side of the church would enable the building to host more events including extending the Porch Project to twice weekly. According to Mr Halden, it could also possibly be used for wakes and wedding receptions.

Provisional plans have been drawn up, archaeological digs carried out at the site and a company has been appointed to apply for the HLF funding of £750,000 on the church’s behalf. So far £40,000 has been spent on planning.

Mr Halden said: “St Andrew’s Church is a wonderful building that dates back to about 1200 but unfortunately we don’t have the modern niceties like toilets and other essential facilities.

“In village locations, churches are usually the largest building.

“In Cornard, we have limited facilities so it makes sense to upgrade the church so it can be a community building.

“We want to see much more community use of the church because it only gets used on one or two days of the week.

“For example, we run a lunch club at the moment which could be moved from the Stevenson Centre to the church if we had the right facilities.”

The idea has been in the offing for more than a decade when the previous vicar Jamie Allen drew up provisional plans for work on the west end of the building and made a start on areas including making the roof water-tight.

Churchgoers do currently have access to a toilet in a neighbouring building but Mr Halden said having to walk 100 yards outside to the toilet was “not acceptable in the 21st century”.

He added: “The whole place needs a total makeover.

“We have been working on ideas that are essentially about joined up thinking on a good use of a valuable building.”