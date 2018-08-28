Police advise public not to approach Hollesley Bay absconder Anthony Smith
PUBLISHED: 20:05 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:05 23 October 2018
Archant
Suffolk police are advising members of the public not to approach 46-year-old Anthony Smith who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.
Smith was reported missing to police on Tuesday October 23 after being absent from a roll call.
He is serving an eight year, six month sentence for burglary.
Smith is described as five foot, eight inches tall, of a slight build, with hazel eyes, grey hair and has a beard.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Enquiries are on-going to locate him and anyone who believes they may have seen Anthony Smith or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.”