Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Traffic chaos fears over huge diversion for village roadworks

PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 25 October 2018

Those travelling to Hollesley in the next few weeks may have to take a 17 mile diversion Picture: SIMON PARKER

Those travelling to Hollesley in the next few weeks may have to take a 17 mile diversion Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Suffolk villagers are to face a huge diversion next week when a short stretch of road closes for a month.

The Street in Hollesley Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe Street in Hollesley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Street in Hollesley, in the east of the county, will be closed from October 29 between Tower Hill Road and Parsons Hill for four weeks.

The stretch of road affected is just 100m long but the diversion proposed by Suffolk Highways is around 17 miles, passing through a number of east Suffolk villages.

The closure will be for 24 hours a day and only emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

Local traffic will still be able to use some local roads.

Helen Lewis, the chair of Hollesley Parish Council said that most local traffic would be able to cope with the diversions but that other, larger vehicles could struggle.

“I think local people will cope with it,” said Mrs Lewis, “The real problem will be the farm traffic.”

“It’s going to be very difficult but we are going to have to cope with it.”

Mrs Lewis said many of the local roads that residents would be using would be unsuitable for the tractors and lorries which served the surrounding farms as they were only single track roads in places.

Staff at The Shepherd and Dog Inn pub, which is in the middle of the closed section of the road, believe the work will be beneficial in the long run.

“We know we have support from the locals,” said Helen McClennon-Warnock, a member of the bar staff at the pub.

The Shepherd and Dog Inn sits in one of the lowest parts of the village and has had problems with flooding in the past.

The work on the road should help to fix some of this issues.

“It’s going to benefit us in the long run,” said Mrs McClennon-Warnock.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways added: “The road closure is necessary to undertake major drainage improvements to alleviate property flooding.

“The works involve the installation of new drainage infrastructure, up to three metres in depth.

“Due to the extent of the works, open excavations will make the road impassable, unsafe for road users and our workforce.

“Official diversion routes are in place to carry the same class of vehicle to the road which is closed.

“Local alternative routes are available to residents with knowledge of the area.”

Watch shocking moment burglars smash window of Suffolk store

29 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT

It was one of four attempted burglaries to hit stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arts centre to get £499,000 grant for ‘technological makeover’

23 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The community-focussed Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street. which has received a major Arts Council grant for access improvements. Photo: Gregg Brown

An arts centre housed in a redundant medieval church is to get a technological makeover thanks to a £499,000 grant.

Man jailed for ‘predatory’ sexual assault on woman he met outside nightclub

40 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Sinan Mehmedov. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who sexually assaulted a woman he met outside a nightclub after appearing to be concerned for her welfare has been jailed for what police described as a “predatory attack”.

UKIP leader to visit Lowestoft

13:44 Reece Hanson
Ukip Party leader Gerard Batten gives his leader speech at the Ukip annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of UKIP has announced plans to visit Lowestoft next week.

Police confirm FOURTH Suffolk store hit in spate of overnight burglaries

12:12 Amy Gibbons
Barbrooks Stores in Reydon was the fourth premises to be burgled overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A store in Reydon was the fourth casualty of a series of nighttime raids in Suffolk, it has emerged.

Updated: Train passengers delayed on the London line

12:09 Sophie Smith
Greater Anglia train at station

Passengers travelling to and from Diss are experiencing delays today on Greater Anglia trains.

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

Most read

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Three Suffolk post offices targeted in overnight burglaries

The first post office to be hit was Premier Stores in Shotley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic chaos fears over huge diversion for village roadworks

Those travelling to Hollesley in the next few weeks may have to take a 17 mile diversion Picture: SIMON PARKER

Video: Debenhams to close 50 stores putting 4,000 jobs at risk

Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24