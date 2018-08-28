Police appeal for witnesses after barn set alight in Holton St Mary

Suffolk Constabulary have dealt with thousands of hate crime offences this year. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk Police are appealing for information after and arson attack on a barn in Holton St Mary on Sunday, October 28.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred between 8.30pm and 8.40pm at a property in Hadleigh Road.

During the incident, unknown offenders set light to a barn and then ran towards a stationary red Escort-type van, which they then used to drive off in the direction of Brantham.

Nobody was harmed as result of the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/62414/18.

Police are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage captured in the area between 8.25pm and 9pm to call the same number.