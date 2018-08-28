High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An investigation is under way after parents from an Ipswich school raised concerns over a pupil who allegedly told their children he was lying about his age.

The pupil, who attends Stoke High School in Ipswich, claims to be 15 years old.

However, pupils have recently told their parents that he may actually much older than he says he is.

The students have claimed that he has been lying about his age to the British authorities so that he could get education here, as his previous qualifications were not recognised in the UK.

Some people can often come into the UK without any paperwork and it can be difficult to identify a person’s real age. The student in question would have gone through an age test, where they are asked questions about their past.

The Home Office has now taken on the investigation into the age of the individual and how he became enrolled at the school.

When asked for a comment they issued this statement: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”

One concerned parent, who did not want to be named, said: “This is extremely concerning. He has told students he has had to lie to go get into high school to complete his GCSEs.”

An image taken on Snapchat by one pupil shows the man dressed in uniform in a year 11 maths class. The text across the image reads: “How is there a 30 year old man in our maths class.”

A statement from Stoke High School spokesman said: “This is a matter for the Home Office. They are looking into this after we contacted them.

“We do not comment on individual cases but we have followed government and local authority policies and guidance, as we do for any asylum admissions matter.”

The school takes on asylum seekers as required.

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “My son goes to the school and it is not a nice thought that this man is around children and sitting with them at lunch.”