Home Office could use Suffolk as case study for ‘blue light collaboration’ success

10:39 27 December 2016

Opening of joint fire and ambulance station in Bury St Edmunds

Opening of joint fire and ambulance station in Bury St Edmunds

Archant

An ambitious plan, backed by the Government, could see more than half of Suffolk’s 35 fire stations shared with either police or ambulance services by the end of 2018, it has emerged.

Map of Suffolk's current and planned shared fire stationsMap of Suffolk's current and planned shared fire stations

With the help of a £4.94million central Government grant, the county has progressed so swiftly with its ‘blue light collaboration’ project it has been noticed by the Home Office, which intends to use Suffolk as a case study on how it should be done.

Currently, 10 fire stations across the county are shared with other blue light services. By the end of 2018, plans could see another nine stations sharing buildings, including a big new central emergency service hub in Ipswich housing police and fire service personnel.

Dave Pedersen, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Group Commander with responsibility for blue light collaboration, said: “We put in a bid to the Department for Communities and Local Government for a £5million grant to support closer collaboration in Suffolk and we secured virtually all of the money we bid for. That was to take our shared stations from four to 10.

“We have now expanded it so instead of sharing 10 stations, we are now looking to share 19 – some with police and others with ambulance.

Ground breaking at Felixstowe Fire StationGround breaking at Felixstowe Fire Station

“The grant funding has enabled us to improve the stations, make them fit for purpose and rationalise the number of public sector buildings that are out there.”

Stations at Framlingham, Ixworth, Debenham, Elmswell, Woodbridge and Clare are already shared with police and those at Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft north and south have the ambulance service co-located there.

Stations that will be shared with the police are under construction in Felixstowe and Saxmundham and will be delivered by March 2017. A shared station for Newmarket is in the planning stages and studies are underway for Beccles, Ipswich, Stowmarket, Leiston, and Mildenhall. Sudbury is also expected to be shared with the ambulance service.

Suffolk is one of the smallest and most efficient fire and rescue services in the country and is punching “well above its weight” according to Mr Pedersen.

It is at the forefront of using new technology and was the first to have joint emergency service cadets, which was launched in Haverhill 18 months ago.

“The Home Office is doing a case study on how we’ve delivered what we have, after they discovered the progress we’d made on police and fire collaboration,” Mr Pedersen continued.

“Even though we are one of the smallest services in the country, we have stolen a march because of the structure of the organisations we have here, the strong leadership and their ‘can do’ attitude.”

As well as collaborating with police and ambulance services, SFRS is in discussions with Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils – both of which are relocating their headquarters to Suffolk County Council’s Ipswich offices – about if they can use the shared fire stations as ‘drop in’ locations in their council areas.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said the property collaboration so far was just the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of what was possible.

“We have got a track record of joint facilities with police and fire that is the best in the whole country.

“We are way ahead of most and according to the Home Office are right at the top of the tree,” Mr Passmore said.

“The buildings are the obvious place to start but we will be looking at absolutely everything on the estates, and then we could explore options such as looking at joint vehicle maintenance and servicing.

“Working together is an excellent first step but I think we could go much further than that in the longer term.”

Mr Passmore agreed that Suffolk’s success with the programme, where other counties have failed, was down to its “can-do” attitude.

He added: “Suffolk is a huge rural area and I don’t think any of the public sector is flush with cash at the moment so that is a big driver, but I would say that it is very much a Suffolk way of doing things.

“There is a ‘can do’ attitude where we say, ‘look we’ve got a difficulty here…how can we work together to solve it, and we get on with it.

“I am really excited about (blue light collaboration) and I think we will look back on this in about five years’ time and say thank goodness we rose to the challenge, addressed these issues head on and made such a positive difference to Suffolk because in the end it’s all about preserving resources for those who are on the frontline.”

Matthew Hicks, the county council’s cabinet member for public protection, said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue has an excellent track record of collaborating not only with blue light colleagues but also wider public sector partners.

“The service continues at pace with its property sharing plans, ensuring wherever possible we are able to demonstrate improvements in service to the communities of Suffolk as well as providing value for money.”

