Homeless man stole perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Buttermarket, Ipswich two days before Christmas

TK Maxx in Ipswich. Archant

A man is spending Christmas behind bars after stealing perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Ipswich town centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Noel Clarke, 46, of no fixed abode, put the bottles of perfume in a holdall which he also tried to steal from the Buttermarket store at around 4.30pm on Friday, Ipswich magistrates’ court heard.

He was caught moments after leaving TK Maxx and was arrested at the scene.

All of the items were recovered. The total cost of the stolen perfume was £279.92.

At a police station, he refused to be interviewed. Cocaine was also found in his system, magistrates were told.

The court was also told that he had been released from prison last month, on November 5.

Clarke pleaded guilty to the theft.

In mitigation, the court was told that he has no money and is “struggling to manage”.

Clarke was recalled to custody.