Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land. Archant

Fears have been voiced that building 200 new homes will harm a designated beauty spot on the edge of Felixstowe.

Objectors’ main concern is the inclusion in the development of five blocks of three-storey flats, which they claim will be visible across the open countryside and the River Deben.

Despite more than 60 protests, Suffolk Coastal council’s planning committee is recommended to approve detailed planning permission for the 198 homes on the 12-acre site in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, on Thursday.

Felixstowe Town Council and the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Team, and residents, are concerned about the impact of the estate.

The AONB team said it was concerned that the proposed three-storey buildings “will appear incongruous to their surroundings and will be visible from within the AONB”.

However, planning case officer Liz Beighton said the buildings were located centrally in the site, and away from sensitive boundaries to the AONB, and would not be “unduly prominent”.

She said: “They will also add relief to the scheme and punctuate slightly the skyline which adds relief and interest. Whilst the concerns are noted, on balance officers do not believe that the inclusion of three storey blocks within the site result in such a harmful impact which would make the development unacceptable when balanced against the benefits that would ensue.”

Officers felt the project would be “a high quality attractive development”, providing a mix of market and affordable housing.

There would be a new public open space, linked to existing housing areas by footpaths, with play equipment. The development offered landscaping benefits, and amendments had been secured to realign a public footpath across the land.

Developer Generator Optima said the project would make “a positive contribution to the regeneration of this part of Felixstowe”.

The company would be contributing £470,000 to pre-school and primary education and £165,000 towards off-site sports improvements, plus work to widen Ferry Road.