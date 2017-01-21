Homes in Grundisburgh and north Ipswich without water until midnight when Anglian Water finishes repairs

Suffolk households affected by a burst main this morning may be left without water until midnight.

Anglian Water’s engineers began emergency repairs to the damaged main in Half Moon Lane, Grundisburgh, early this morning.

The repairs, which are being carried out on the junction with Woodbridge Road, had hoped to have been completed by 6pm, however the company has since said some customers could be without water until midnight.

In a statement on its website, Anglian Water said: “We have repaired one burst water main in the area and those who were affected first thing this morning should have some water, albeit low pressure.

“For those off water, we are still working hard to repair a second burst and we expect to have this completed and restore customer supplies back to normal by midnight.”

Some disruption to traffic has been reported at the junction, but roads are open.

The water main serves people across the wider Grundisburgh area, encompassing parts of north Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham.

If you are affected, when water pressure is restored you may have discoloured water initially. You should run the tap for around two minutes and it should become clear. This latest incident comes after a sink hole opened up in Newton Road, in Sudbury, yesterday after the water main burst.