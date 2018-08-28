Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch
PUBLISHED: 13:51 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 27 October 2018
Archant
A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in a Suffolk village.
Fire crews were called to a ditch near Black Barn Farm in Monewden, near Wickham Market, at 12.34pm after reports that a horse was in distress.
On arrival, crews, from Ipswich, Woodbridge and Framlingham, found the horse badly injured and a vet was called to assess the situation.
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said the animal was later declared dead at the scene and ‘stop’ was called to the incident at 1.34pm.