Horse dies after getting stuck in ditch

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in Monewden Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A horse has died after becoming trapped in a ditch in a Suffolk village.

Fire crews were called to a ditch near Black Barn Farm in Monewden, near Wickham Market, at 12.34pm after reports that a horse was in distress.

On arrival, crews, from Ipswich, Woodbridge and Framlingham, found the horse badly injured and a vet was called to assess the situation.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said the animal was later declared dead at the scene and ‘stop’ was called to the incident at 1.34pm.