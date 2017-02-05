Horses on the loose twice in five days at Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

Horses were spotted wandering around close to Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on Tuesday morning Archant

Police have helped round up horses that have got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford twice in five days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the early hours of Tuesday, January 31, at around 2.10am, three horses were reported wandering around close to the junction of Paper Mill Lane.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said she spotted the animals near a bus stop when travelling from Ipswich to Sudbury.

“They were happily munching grass and looked like they were waiting for the bus,” she said.

On Saturday morning, at around 2.30am, three horses were again reported loose in the area.

A police spokesman said: “The local owner was contacted and they got the horses back in the field again.

“There was an initial report of three horses in the road.”

He said it was likely officers from the police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team would revisit the site to make sure the animals are secure.

We have previously reported that horses were seized from a site in Paper Mill lane on welfare grounds by the Red Wings Horse Sanctuary and the RSPCA.

Ten animals were taken from the site on Thursday January 12 following a site visit the week before.

Campaigners have set up an online fundraising page with the aim of raising £4,000 to help care for the animals.