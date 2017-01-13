Horses seized from site in Paper Mill Lane on welfare grounds

Redwings Horse Sanctuary Archant

Horses have been seized from a site in Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on welfare grounds by the Redwings Horse Sanctuary and the RSPCA.

Ten animals were removed from the site yesterday, Thursday, January 12, following a site visit the week before.

A spokeswoman for Redwings said an improvement notice had been issued on Thursday January 5 for several horses identified of particular concern to the charities’ inspectors.

She said: “Six horses have now been taken in by Redwings and will be receiving care from their veterinary teams.

“The remaining four have been taken in by the RSPCA.”

She said Redwings and the RSPCA could not provide further details on the case as an active investigation is underway.

Talks are ongoing between other horse owners on the site, the landowner, Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Police and the animal welfare charities to find a long-term plan for the horses.

Anyone with welfare concerns for any horse can call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 or Redwings Horse Sanctuary on 01508 481008.