Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 October 2018

Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

Green Party

Questions have been raised over house building in Mid Suffolk, as a drive to build more homes in the district is being planned.

Jill Wilshaw said a housing company was one option being looked at Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJill Wilshaw said a housing company was one option being looked at Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An application by Landex Ltd for 49 homes off Green Road in Woolpit was upheld at appeal, following Mid Suffolk District Council’s decision to refuse permission.

Inspector Harold Stephens in his report ruled that the council could not demonstrate it had a five-year housing supply, despite the council believing it could.

It now leaves it open to speculative developers which have to have their applications considered more favourably where five-year land supplies are not in place.

At Thursday’s full council meeting, opposition Green group leader Rachel Eburne questioned why the council had not set up a housing company to build homes with £25million borrowed instead of investing it in out of county commercial deals.

“They could have set up a housing company and borrowed £25million to build homes for private sale and rent,” she said.

“This way they can build – whether on their own or with a development partner – homes that we know are needed in Mid Suffolk as shown in the housing needs survey. They could sell or rent out these homes to become a private landlord.”

Conservative cabinet member for housing Jill Wilshaw said it was investigating ways to deliver more homes, with a report due before cabinet in December.

She said: “The council has already identified land to deliver the council’s current ambitious pipeline of housing, with the delivery of 309 homes predicted over the next three years with 200 of these being affordable.

“A housing company is one of many vehicles the council will be looking to use to accelerate housing development, though as we know from other councils nationally that having a housing company, on its own, does not necessarily deliver more homes.

“We are though confident that with a range of different vehicles and partnerships we can be at the forefront of making a positive intervention in the housing market and we endeavour to meet, and hopefully exceed, the housing targets we have been set.”

Since the Woolpit decision has been issued, concerns have also been raised that parish councils, agents, developers and the public were in the dark as to the council’s five-year housing position.

Glen Horn, Conservative cabinet member for planning said further communication with the public would be held once more evidence had been collated.

“Officers are currently working to clarify and solidify the evidence that underpins the calculation, including contacting developers with outline planning permissions to secure the evidence required by the new NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework] to demonstrate their deliverability,” he said.

“This is a challenge because providing us with detailed information is not necessarily in their commercial interests – a point that Nick [Gowrley] as leader of the council has raised with the Minister, James Brokenshire.”

Topic Tags:

Fears floodgates could open for speculative developers in district

33 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne has questioned the council's housing issues Picture: GREEN PARTY

Questions have been raised over house building in Mid Suffolk, as a drive to build more homes in the district is being planned.

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Yesterday, 22:27 Will Jefford
Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

There is growing concern after a 12-year-old boy has gone missing in Ipswich town centre.

Video: Watch: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

Yesterday, 21:32 Sophie Barnett
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A landlady and self-confessed dog lover has joked that “the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people” at her Grundisburgh pub.

Essex beach to host Remembrance Day event

Yesterday, 21:13 Will Jefford
The images will be made by disturbing sand in areas to make dark patterns. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYE

An Essex beach is to play host to an emotional Remembrance Day event which will see the image of a soldier etched into the sand before being washed away by the sea as the tide comes in.

Family of mental health patient who died on leave asked ward not to release him, inquest hears

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

The family of a mental health patient who died while on leave from hospital had asked the ward to not to release him, an inquest has heard.

Store that was damaged in ram raid returns to its village High Street home

Yesterday, 18:15 Jessica Hill
Representatives from the local community including the Duchy Barn, Dedham Parish Council and Dedham C of E Primary School, and East of England Co-op colleagues. PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES

An East of England Co-op store that was almost completely destroyed last December in a ram raid attack has reopened after spending ten months operating in a barn.

The man behind one of the region’s best-known hotel brands describes his battle against the ‘dark art’ of business rates

Yesterday, 17:58 Jessica Hill
Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Paul Milsom, the managing director of one of Suffolk’s most well known hotel and restaurant brands, Milsom Hotels, has lashed out at the way how business rates are charged to hospitality businesses, claiming the system is now “at breaking point.” He says it is “massively damaging” his business as he prepares to fight the rate assessment for one of his hotels, the Pier in Harwich, at a tribunal hearing.

Most read

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24