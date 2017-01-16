House in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea devastated by fire

Scene of house fire in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea. Picture by: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service. Archant

A family have been left homeless after a fire “completely destroyed” their house in the early hours of this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five fire crews were sent to the blaze in Lupin Way, Clacton-on-Sea at 1.05am today, with the house reported as being “100% alight”.

The blaze had made the house “structurally dangerous”, a brigade spokesman said, so firefighters had to tackle it carefully from outside the building.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 4am but crews stayed at the scene to cool hotspots.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “The house has been completely destroyed by the fire.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place today.

Two crews from Clacton and one each from Frinton, Weeley and Brightlingsea attended the incident.