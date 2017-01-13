Housing developer found for second former hospital site in Sudbury

Work to demolish outbuildings at a former Sudbury hospital site to make way for a new housing development is poised to begin this month.

St Leonards Hospital in Newton Road has been derelict since 2014 when services were transferred to the new £10million Sudbury Health Centre in Churchfield Road.

It was one of two sites owned by West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The other - the former Walnuttree Hospital - was recently sold to specialist property developer, the P J Livesey Group, which has pledged to retain the Victorian core of the former workhouse building.

And now it has been announced that the St Leonards site has just been acquired by Bury St Edmunds-based Hartog Hutton.

The company intends to follow plans drawn up by KLH Architects as part of the original outline planning application granted by Babergh in 2014. Concerns were raised at the time because due to the costs of retaining the historic elements, neither scheme included any affordable housing.

Twelve properties will be included in the St Leonards development with part of the original 19th Century building retained and turned into three four-bedroom houses. Another nine new homes including one flat, two detached cottages and six three-bed houses will replace the demolished outbuildings.

Although it is not of such historical significance as Walnuttree due to its location, the NHS Trust’s planning consultant at the time said during public consultation there had been “a lot of feeling about keeping the existing building because of the social history”.

Hartog Hutton co-director George Wells said the site, which is just under half a hectare, would be sympathetically developed with existing mature trees carefully preserved and green spaces provided for “aesthetic and environmental purposes”.

He said residents would be pleased to see the demolition of “old and unsightly” outbuildings, but added: “The original Victorian hospital building at the heart of the scheme is being retained.

“This will provide character and dictate the style of the new homes, which will incorporate traditional materials as well as some original features.”

He added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to transform a brownfield site into a lovely collection of homes.

“It will create a community that people will be proud to be a part of.”

Situated to the east of Sudbury town centre, between Newton Road and Burroughs Piece Road, the site is in an area where new homes are in high demand. The anticipated completion date for the scheme is autumn 2018.

Last night, the NHS Trust confirmed that after receiving planning permission from Babergh, and a competitive tender process, it sold St Leonard’s Hospital site in August 2016 - originally to PJ Livesey.

A spokesman said the Trust was reinvesting capital receipts from the sale of the land into healthcare services for the communities it serves.