How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

01 February, 2017 - 20:22
Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

A new law to give Theresa May the green light to begin divorce proceedings with the European Union passed a major hurdle after an overwhelming majority of MPs gave it their backing.

Comment

A total of 47 Labour MPs defied their leaders’ three line whip joining the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats and a sole Conservative MP Ken Clarke to vote against the bill. But the legislation still moved to the next stage after it passed by 498 votes to 114 - a majority of 384.

The historic vote came after a series of shadow cabinet resignations by Labour MPs who said they could not follow leader Jeremy Corbyn and back the bill.

Only seven out of the nine Liberal Democrat MPs voted against the bill.

On the second day of the debate, former Chancellor and prominent remain advocate George Osborne warned blocking Brexit risked “putting Parliament against people” and provoking a “deep constitutional crisis” in Britain.

The former chancellor added people who already feel estranged would be alienated further as he pledged to back legislation designed to allow Prime Minister Theresa May to start the formal Brexit talks.

His remarks came after Labour former leader Ed Miliband warned Mrs May against feeling an inevitable consequence of leaving the EU is being “driven into the arms” of US president Donald Trump.

Opening the second day of the debate, Mr Miliband said he accepted the referendum result - adding he will vote for the Bill to receive a second reading.

He said the referendum in part stemmed from a deep frustration about politics.

The vote followed a marathon 17 hours of debate over two days, MPs will now await the publication on Thursday of the Government’s promised white paper setting out its strategy for withdrawal from the EU.

The major Commons skirmishes on the Bill are expected to take place next week during its committee stage, when the Government is likely to face attempts to amend it from all sides.

Matt Hancock, West Suffolk FOR

Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich FOR

Ben Gummer, Ipswich FOR

Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal FOR

Peter Aldous, Waveney FOR

Priti Patel, Witham FOR

Bernard Jenkin, Harwich and North Essex FOR

Douglas Carswell, Clacton FOR

James Cartlidge, South Suffolk FOR

Jo Churchill, Bury St Edmunds FOR

James Cleverly, Braintree FOR

Will Quince, Colchester FOR

