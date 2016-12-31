Overcast

How much money can you save and can you consume less by living more thriftily in 2017?

10:00 31 December 2016

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

Sheena Grant avoids shopping as a leisure activity in order to live more thriftily

As 2016 comes to a close I’ve been reflecting on my thrifty year: the successes, the things that haven’t gone quite so well and my plans for the coming 12 months, writes Sheena Grant.

For me, living thriftily isn’t just about seeing how much money I can save as I carry on consuming in the same old way. It’s about consuming less, trying to tread a little more lightly on the planet and questioning those powerful marketing voices that would have us believe we can’t live as well without buying into their brand. It’s still a work in progress but, then, I am having to unpick a lifetime of prior learning – something I’ll continue to do in the year ahead.

Impulse buys are largely a thing of the past as I don’t really go shopping anymore; not as a form of leisure entertainment anyway. It’s no loss, especially at this time of year, when the post-Christmas “sales” are beginning.

Questioning those marketing voices we’re all subject to makes you a little more sceptical about things like “sales”. Genuine bargains can be rare and if you end up forking out for something you actually had no intention of buying at all, before you saw it “reduced” on the shelf, can it ever be a bargain?

My major success in the last year has been developing a mindset that allows me to think before spending money. I always ask myself: do I really need this item, and, if I do, can I get it cheaper elsewhere?

I try to employ the same way of thinking when there are problems around the house. A tap I fixed earlier in the year by following a YouTube tutorial rather than calling in a plumber is still going strong.

On the food front, my thrifty crisps (made from potato peelings) are one of the most popular snacks in our house and I’ve cut the amount I spend on fresh produce by getting to the supermarket early in the mornings, when all the half-price about-to-go-out of date fruit and veg is put on the shelves.

There are some things that haven’t gone quite as well. An intention to make my own shower gels, shampoos and soaps hasn’t happened in a meaningful way. That’s the only drawback to trying to live more thriftily – it often takes time.

Having said that, it’s always worthwhile, especially when you manage to enjoy a day out on your savings, as we did in June when we went to the Tower of London for little more than £20 per person, including entry tickets to the tower and train travel, thanks to supermarket loyalty vouchers and a family railcard. It doesn’t pay to jettison everything about those marketing forces. The trick is working out how to make them work for you.

Email Sheena with your suggestions for 2017 or tweet your tips using #ThriftyLiving.

4 comments

  • @jimboc88 Maybe when you can string a coherent sentence together, someone might take what you've got to say seriously. Until then...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    beerlover

    Sunday, January 1, 2017

  • As long as you haven't worked hard and got a mortgage just live of the state like 90% of my neighbors job done next to free council house xmas bonus of tenner from benefits Offìce and all xmas presents the children could want I'm going wrong somewhere #benefitsbritain

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    jimboc88

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

  • DOLE not role lol

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Buxton

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

  • Why save? Spend your money while you can! You can't take it with you and then if all goes tits up , just live a nice cushy and comfortable life on the role like the rest of them!! Happy new year

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Buxton

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing strikers Danny Ward and Cauley Woodrow from Rotherham and Fulham

Rotherham striker Danny Ward (left)

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Opinion: Ipswich Icons - Remembering a time when churches were full and more neeed to be built

Holy Trinity from the south churchyard

