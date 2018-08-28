Video

WATCH: Enormous abnormal load leaves Ipswich

The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

Crowds gathered on Wherstead Road on Sunday morning to watch a huge electrical transformer make its way out of Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The transformer, which weighs over 460,000kg, is part of the East Anglia ONE project was being moved from West Bank at Ipswich Docks to Bullen Lane in Bramford.

Wherstead Road was closed again this morning to allow the load to cross over the wrong side of Bourne Bridge and out onto the A137 before heading to the A14.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday while a temporary bridge was constructed on top of Bourne Bridge to ensure it was strong enough to take the load’s wait.

Shortly after 8am the load and its police escort left the port to the excitement of many enthusiasts.

Wherstead Road was closed while the load moved across Picture: KATY SANDALLS Wherstead Road was closed while the load moved across Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Suffolk Highways expect Wherstead Road to be closed for around four hours while they remove the temporary bridge.

A rolling road block is in place on the A14 while the load moves across.

The load weighed over 460,000kg Picture: KATY SANDALLS The load weighed over 460,000kg Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Bourne Bridge had to be strenghtened to take the weight of the load Picture: KATY SANDALLS Bourne Bridge had to be strenghtened to take the weight of the load Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Other vehicles involved in the move test out the temporary bridge Picture: KATY SANDALLS Other vehicles involved in the move test out the temporary bridge Picture: KATY SANDALLS