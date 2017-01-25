Human rights champion and University of Essex professor Sir Nigel Rodley dies at 75

Tributes have poured in for a University of Essex professor who dedicated his life to combating torture and serious human rights violations.

One of the founding fathers of the university’s human rights centre, Sir Nigel Rodley passed away at the age of 75 earlier this week.

Knighted for his services to human rights and international law in 1998, Sir Rodley worked for the United Nations and Amnesty International.

Students, colleagues and friends have paid tribute to him in the wake of his death.

“Professor Sir Nigel Rodley was a global champion of human rights – writing influential books on international human rights law while also undertaking incredibly important work on behalf of the United Nations,” said university vice chancellor Professor Anthony Forster.

“He had a huge impact on the university over the past 25 years and was absolutely central to establishing Essex as a world-leading centre for human rights. He was an inspiration to many, many students and colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Professor Lorna Fox O’Mahony is executive dean of the humanities department, where the 75-year-old worked.

She said: “[He] was a giant in his field, globally recognised as a tireless campaigner for human rights and widely respected for his intellectual leadership. He will be warmly remembered for his kindness. Colleagues and students across the university are deeply saddened by his loss.”

Professor Malcom Evans, chair of the UN subcommittee for the prevention of torture, worked with Sir Rodley during his time at the organisation.

“He was a giant of human rights protection who was – and who will remain - an inspiration to so many,” he said.

“I counted him a friend, and felt it a real privilege of being able to do so. It will always be a privilege and a pleasure to have known him and particularly to have worked alongside him on issues concerning the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment, the topic to which he devoted so much of himself and which he has so greatly shaped.”

