Hundreds of people to take the plunge at Lowestoft and Southwold Christmas day swims

23 December, 2016 - 12:30
The annual Lowestoft Christmas Day seaside swim. December 2015. Picture: James Bass

The annual Lowestoft Christmas Day seaside swim. December 2015. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Hundreds of people are expected to brave the bracing North Sea as they take the plunge for a number of different charities.

Two coastal Christmas Day swims are set to be held once more this weekend, as funds are raised for good causes.

Lowestoft’s annual Christmas Day charity swim will take place for the 39th year this Sunday – and organisers are hopeful that more than 250 people will take part. Sentinel Leisure Trust is once again hosting the swim, which starts at 10am near the Claremont Pier on Sunday – and they are hoping “to smash last year’s huge figure,” which was raised more than £10,000 for local charities.

With limited entry forms accepted on the day, along with a minimum sponsorship requirement of £5, Matt Stebbings, sport and business development officer at Sentinel Leisure Trust, said: “We are expecting over 250 registered swimmers this year and well over 2,000 spectators lining the beach and promenade to cheer the swimmers on. We encourage the whole family to come down and watch those brave enough to raise money for such great causes. Registration on the day opens at 9.30am outside the Hotel Hatfield.

Local charities and organisations to benefit include Waveney Gymnastics Club, Pathways Care Farm, Waveney Deaf Children’s Society, Marina Theatre Trust, Lowestoft Thursday Club, Ollies Heroes, Brian Gallagher Football Fund, Lowestoft Lions, Lowestoft Lifeguards Volunteer Corps and St John Ambulance.

This year’s Southwold Christmas Day Swim will take place from 10.30am on Sunday at the beach below Gun Hill. Retiring Southwold town crier John Barber will start the swim, which is organised by Southwold and District Rotary Club and raises funds for the RNLI, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Waveney Sailability.

Visit www.sltrust.co.uk/xmasdayswim or www.southwoldrotary.co.uk for more details.

Hundreds of people to take the plunge at Lowestoft and Southwold Christmas day swims

