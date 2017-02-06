Hundreds raised for cyclist, 15, who died in Clingoe Hill crash in Colchester

Flowers left at junction on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, after accident on Saturday. Archant

More than £1,200 has been raised online to support the family of a 15-year-old cyclist killed in a crash on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday.

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The teenager had been named locally as Jayson Gibson, who was involved in the crash with a Vauxhall Astra at around 12.05pm.

Two separate online funding pages have been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

Mel Ahfaiga Belsham-Gibson, believed to be Jayson’s mother, said on one page: “I cannot thank you enough for all the donations.

“I and my sons cannot believe how people have helped. The kind comments do help.

“Jayson would be blown away by this.”

One page said the money raised would “help with funeral costs and everything else to give this little man the best send off he deserves.”

Paramedics attended the crash on Saturday and gave advanced critical care, but the teenager died at the scene.

To support the pages, click here or here.