Hundreds sign petition calling for urgent improvements to ‘road of death’ A1307

Attendees at the first A1307 Strategy Board Archant

More than 1,000 petitioners have joined calls for urgent improvements to a key route in and out of Suffolk, labelling the A1307 the “road of death”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The petition was launched last week, shortly after the road, which winds from Cambridge to Haverhill, claimed two more lives in a double fatal crash.

The petition calls on local authorities and the government to take action to crack down on dangerous driving through enforcement and to make changes to the “poorly lit” and “horrifically” uneven road before any more people die. West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, who is a government minister, has backed the petitioners.

He said: “There have been far too many accidents and fatalities on the A1307 – it is a truly dangerous road and it is crucial that improvements are made to it as a matter of urgency.

“The concern about the road is shown by the fact that this petition has already garnered over 1,000 signatures.

“The public are understandably extremely concerned and recognise the need for safety measures to be put in place as soon as possible to prevent more needless accidents.

“With the cooperation of the A1307 Strategy Board and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, I will keep campaigning until the A1307 is of the high standard that motorists demand and deserve.”

The petition, which has been created on the website 38Degrees.org.uk, has been signed by more than 1,030 people.

It calls for a “formal assessment” of the road and “emergency action” to begin the process of changing infrastructure or creating a bypass.

Kate Wright, who set up the petition, said: “50 years ago this road would have been fit for purpose. However, over the past 20 years, the A1307 has begun to replicate what can only be described as a grave yard.

“The ‘road of death’ contains many, many, memorial sights – children, families, sons, fathers, mothers.

“Drivers do hold a responsibility to drive this road with care and attention, however, one wrong move in the spur of the moment and the lives of people are changed forever.”

On January 9 Reginald Towers, 75, and Maria Towers, 71, of Palmers Close, Linton, Cambs, were killed when their silver Hyundai Matrix was in collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro.

The couple’s death came just two months after Curtis Payne, 23, of Chigwell, died on November 14 while driving a Ford Transit van between Cambridge and Linton. He was involved in a crash with a lorry and a car.