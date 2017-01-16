‘I ran for my life from man I believe was Tattingstone Suitcase murderer’

Detectives look at the body of Bernard Oliver, whose body was found in a field at Tattingstone

A Suffolk man is convinced he had a chilling encounter with the Tattingstone suitcase murderer just two days before Bernard Oliver’s dismembered body was found 50 years ago today.

Bernard Oliver Bernard Oliver

The man, who lives in the Woodbridge area but did not want to be named, was aged just 15 at the time.

He believes the murderer attempted to sexually assault him after picking him up when he was hitch-hiking home.

On January 16, 1967, Bernard’s body was found beside a field on the road from Tattingstone to Bentley by farm worker Fred Burggy.

To this day the Suffolk man believes he encountered the 17-year-old’s killer 48 hours earlier.

An artists impression of a man police were seeking for interview. Tattingstone suitcase murderer, Bernard Oliver. An artists impression of a man police were seeking for interview. Tattingstone suitcase murderer, Bernard Oliver.

The 65-year-old said: “It was quite a horrendous experience and I have never forgotten it.

“It is something I have never managed to get out of my head.

“I never dared tell my parents because they would have stopped me hitch-hiking.”

However, the man said he mentioned it to his local policeman at the time, but did not think he was taken seriously. A few years ago he contacted Suffolk Constabulary and made a statement about what happened.

The incident occurred as the Suffolk teenager was hitch-hiking home to Woodbridge which he had done on many occasions before that night. He said he was standing at the petrol station on the corner of Woodbridge Road East and Colchester Road when a blue Mini pulled up and the driver offered him a lift.

During the journey the driver said he lived in London, but had driven up to Clacton where he was staying.

He claimed to be heading up to Great Yarmouth.

The man believes in those days the driver would have come through Tattingstone on his way to Ipswich.

He said what happened next has haunted him for 50 years.

He asked to be dropped off at the entrance to a dirt track next to the A12 on the outskirts of Woodbridge.

However, the driver did not stop and carried on along the A12.

The man said: “I said to him ‘you have gone by – can you stop?’.

“He said ‘I will turn around at the next junction’.

“He turned left towards Bredfield and into a farm track and started to assault me.

“He grabbed hold of the belt on my trousers and tried to get my trousers off.

“I just kicked out. I fell out of the door while fighting with him. I jumped up and ran as fast as I could to get away.”

By the time the driver had reversed the Mini out of the track, the 15-year-old had made his escape.

When he later saw the artist’s impression of a man wanted for questioning by police in connection with the Tattingstone Suitcase Murder he was certain it was the same person who tried to sexually assault him.

The man said: “I was always convinced it was the same guy because of so many connections.

“It happened a couple of days before they found the body (Bernard Oliver). There were so many things that added up.”

Two doctors, Dr John Byles and Dr Martin Reddington, were the prime suspects in Mr Oliver’s murder. Both are now dead.

Suffolk Constabulary has confirmed the man has made a statement to the Major Investigation Team about what happened to him.