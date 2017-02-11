Overcast

Ice cream maker, beekeeper, baker scoop county producer awards

06:00 11 February 2017

Stephany Hardingham, centre, from Alder Tree, with Louise Petterson, left, and Sarah Nunn.

Archant

An ice cream maker, a beekeeper and a baker are celebrating after they were crowned county champions in a competition to find East Anglia’s top regional producer as shoppers cast their votes in record numbers.

Michael Coe from Great Tilkey Honey.Michael Coe from Great Tilkey Honey.

Alder Tree ice cream at Needham Market scooped the Suffolk Producer of the Year title in the East of England Co-op’s hotly contested annual awards, while Great Tilkey Honey at Coggeshall, near Colchester, has clinched the Essex award. The Norfolk honours went to Krusty Loaf in Hunstanton.

They now go through to the second heat of the competition to find the regional winner when they will be visited by an expert panel of food and farming experts - Terry Hunt, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, Emma Hibbert, corporate affairs manager at Southwold brewer Adnams and Lord Iveagh from Elveden Estates, who is Suffolk Agricultural Association president elect.

A record-breaking 19,392 votes were cast across the region, both in-store and online, by customers and members of the retail chain. This is the largest number of votes that the East of England Co-op has seen for Producer of the Year since it began in 2011.

Hillfarm Oils and Alder Tree were shortlisted for the Suffolk leg of the Producer of the Year Awards, now in its fifth year, while Great Tilkey Honey battled it out with Marriage’s Flour in Essex, and Krusty Loaf went up against Dann’s Farm Ice Cream in Norfolk.

Nick Henry from Krusty Loaf.Nick Henry from Krusty Loaf.

The county winners expressed their delight at their accolades.

Stephany Hardingham of Alder Tree said: “We are so proud to have made the shortlist, especially amongst so many other talented producers.”

Michael Coe from Great Tilkey Honey said he was “delighted” to have been shortlisted out of so many brilliant producers in Essex. “The early mornings, late nights and bee stings definitely paid off,” he said.

Nick Henry of Krusty Loaf said it was “fantastic”.

Kevin Warden, the retailer’s local sourcing and fresh product manager, said: “Congratulations to our three county winners and the best of luck for the final round, they have all worked incredibly hard. All of our Sourced Locally suppliers have put in so much hard work over the last year and have kept us well stocked with lots of delicious food and drink.”

Keywords: Terry Hunt United Kingdom

