Icy road warning after police and fire crews attend crashes across Suffolk

06:48 05 January 2017

The crash scene in Blundeston. Photo: @PCEdwardFrazer.

Police warned drivers to take extra care on the roads this morning.

Officers were called to an overturned car in Market Lane, Blundeston, just after 6am.

Three fire crews also attended the scene from Gorleston and Lowestoft.

Lowestoft police advised drivers to use extra caution when driving on untreated roads, saying icy conditions had led to the crash in Blundeston.

No one was injured and the road was open by 6.30am.

Just before 7.30am, a silver Mazda left the A140 while heading from the Dickleburgh direction towards Diss.

About 50 minutes later, a car skidded on the road through Westleton and collided with a stationary vehicle. Paramedics were called to the scene, where a male driver had complained of chest pains and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Just afterwards, a Ford Focus and a Hyundai collided near Redisham Hall, in Ringsfield, blocking the road.

Meanwhile, in Wickham Market, a car ended up on its roof on the B1078.

Police said officers had responded to a number of collisions and reports of icy conditions this morning.

In a separate crash, a pedestrian was left with minor head injuries following a collision with a car in Edgworth Road, Sudbury, just before 9.45am.

