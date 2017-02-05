Ideas for family day out in Colchester

Colchester Castle. Photo: Archant

A Colchester tourism body has released the first in a series of three film shorts showcasing all that the town has to offer.

The video, released ahead of February half-term, shows a potential day out in Colchester featuring the zoo, Jump Street, castle and Castle Park.

Visit Colchester, which has made the series, hopes it will drive up visitor numbers. The films, which will be promoted via social media, complements the I Spy campaign the organisation is currently running in a bid to raise the town’s profile.

People can use #ispycolchester7 to suggest their Seven Wonders of Colchester, with prizes on offer for the best suggestions including luxury hampers and iPads.

Tim Young, Colchester borough council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, said: “Film is undoubtedly one of the most powerful digital marketing tools we can draw upon to spread the word about Colchester.

“Increasing visitor numbers to Colchester is a key priority, especially those making short stays and undertaking group travel, and this first video shows this commitment.”