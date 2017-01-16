Ideas sought for improving Sudbury’s Saturday market as traders face a 5% increase in fees

Sudbury's Saturday market is not as well attended as the town's Thursday market Archant

Market traders in Sudbury who are facing a 5% increase in stall fees this year will be asked how the twice weekly markets could be made more attractive to shoppers.

Sudbury market trader Mark Cole of M&G Cole fruit and veg says the weather impacts on visitor numbers Sudbury market trader Mark Cole of M&G Cole fruit and veg says the weather impacts on visitor numbers

Sudbury Town Council recently agreed the rent rise as part of its annual budget.

The town boasts one of the county’s longest running markets, which is held every Thursday and Saturday.

But while the Thursday event continues to thrive, the number of stall holders attending on Saturdays varies and there have been complaints that it looks “shabby” and needs livening up.

According to Sudbury town clerk Jacqui Howells, a meeting with stall holders will be held over the coming weeks to thrash out ideas for improving footfall – particularly on Saturdays.

Last weekend, there was a mixed reaction from stall-holders – most of which had not yet been officially notified about the 5% increase.

Some said they were happy to pay the extra, with one asking for paid parking to be scrapped altogether to encourage shopping.

Mark Cole of M&G Cole fruit and veg stall said the increase would add another £5.50 to his weekly rent.

He added: “The Saturday markets are not as well attended because there is a lot of competition from markets in other towns.

“At the moment we pay £108 and any increase, however small, is a consideration.

“My family has been coming here for 54 years, having started off with plants and flowers.

“Summer time is always good for us because of the weather but we can struggle in the winter.”

Mr Cole would like to see the stalls outside the town hall moved back to the Market Hill to make the market “less fragmented” for shoppers.

Meanwhile Mrs Howells defended the increase in fees. She said: “They have not been increased for several years and this latest rise really only brings it in line with inflation.”

But she added: “We recognise that we need to look at the bigger picture and find ways to improve footfall.

“Thursday’s market is well attended but there is still room for more stall holders on Saturdays.

“We are trying to get together a meeting with the market traders to listen to their suggestions and see what they think could be done about smartening up the market and encouraging people to attend.”

One suggestion from councillors was that traders could leave their vehicles in the Kingfisher car park to avoid making the market look untidy. However this was dismissed as “impractical” by stall-holders who need ready access to stock.

Another idea is to have entertainment on the market to encourage visitors.