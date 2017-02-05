Partly Cloudy

Idyllic Lackford Lakes setting gets children’s creative juices flowing

14:39 05 February 2017

Children take part in the Naturally Art event at Lackford Lakes. Jeff Collins helps Sophie de Mello (7) and Joshua de Mello (5). Picture: Phil Morley.

Children take part in the Naturally Art event at Lackford Lakes. Jeff Collins helps Sophie de Mello (7) and Joshua de Mello (5). Picture: Phil Morley.

Monthy art workshops at Lackford Lakes in west Suffolk use nature to inspire.

Children take part in the Naturally Art event at Lackford Lakes. Melodi Smith (10)(left) and Connie Wilson (6). Picture: Phil Morley.

The natural setting of Lackford Lakes in west Suffolk had provided artistic inspiration for children.

As part of a series of workshops, 10 children took part in the event at the Suffolk Wildlife Trust reserve on Saturday, February 4.

Children take part in the Naturally Art event at Lackford Lakes. Shiona Wilson helps Amelia Khan (5) and Rafii Khan (7). Picture: Phil Morley.

The idea of the workshops is to create art using natural materials and be inspired by the nature before them.

Hawk Honey, visitor officer at Lackford Lakes, said: “This particular one was looking at the artwork of Van Gogh.”

He said most of the children, aged between 5 and 10, painted, but sometimes they use collage or other techniques.

The workshops, which cost £5 a child, run throughout the year and are held every month.

Clay creatures is on March 4, followed by decorating eggs with natural dyes on April 1 and on May 6 the focus will be on 3D bees, beecraft and flowers.

To book go to the website www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org or call 01473 890089.

