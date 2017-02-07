Illegal parking solution closer for Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and borough after vote to take control from police

Real power to enforce parking and end years of “abuse” in west Suffolk made another step forward on Tuesday, after St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s leadership approved plans to take over from the police.

Local enforcement of illegal parking on yellow lines and other prohibited zones has been a key issue in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill for several years, as police resources shrunk and parking took a back seat.

At the borough cabinet on Tuesday, February 7, they voted in favour of taking control from the police – but conceded the lengthy process will take until 2019.

Sara Mildmay-White, deputy leader of the council, said the powers would allow the council to target problem areas and said it is something residents have wanted to see for many years.

Peter Stevens, the cabinet member responsible for parking, said: “It is important to note that the police have a real wish to move these powers to the councils.

“It gives us local control so we can target areas, in particular outside our rural schools but also any other areas identified as causing concern.”

The issue is one the council leader John Griffiths has pushed to be resolved for many years, but he was unable to make the meeting on Tuesday.

Mrs Mildmay-White said: “I know he will look forward to it becoming a success.”

The deputy leader noted that the new powers, due to a statutory requirement for endorsement from the Secretary of State for Transport, will not be in force until April 2019.

The cabinet voted to recommend the motion for approval at full council later in February.

If agreed, and subject to approval from each of the six councils in Suffolk looking to take over parking enforcement, the police will transfer control to Suffolk County Council – who will then delegate to each council.

The transfer will cost St Edmundsbury £10,000 and will have significant staffing implications.

However, Mr Stevens said the costs would be easily recouped through the parking fines.

The issue of parking enforcement in Bury has become a key concern for residents and businesses, with Bury Town Council paying around £30,000 a year a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) to try and crackdown on parking issues in the town centre.