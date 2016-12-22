Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Independent report claims West Suffolk Hospital could be at risk of nurses shortage post-Brexit

09:01 22 December 2016

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

West Suffolk Hospital has moved to reassure patients after an independent report was published showing it could be one of the NHS trusts most at risk of a shortage of nurses post-Brexit.

1 Comments
West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon ParkerWest Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker

The Institute for Employment Studies (IES) collected data showing the NHS trusts that relied most heavily on nursing staff from the European Economic Area (EEA).

It then cross-referenced this with areas expecting the greatest population growth in the over-85 age category.

This placed West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the top 20 “most vulnerable” trusts.

The report predicted a 45.1% population growth in those aged over 85 in the West Suffolk Hospital catchment area between 2016 and 2026. It also recorded the percentage of EEA nurses at the trust as 11% – a figure West Suffolk has not disputed.

Jan BloomfieldJan Bloomfield

Responding to the news last night, Jan Bloomfield, executive director for workforce and communications at West Suffolk Hospital, acknowledged the increased demands of an ageing population.

She said: “We are aware of the possible outcomes Brexit may have on our workforce but continue to look at alternative recruitment solutions to attract more people to nursing, including the come back to nursing programme and our partnership with the University of Suffolk.

“We have a number of nurses from the European Economic Area and they do superb work here at the hospital and long may that continue.

“However, it’s not an easy process and we are finding that we sometimes struggle to complete the registration of some due to the complexity of the International English Language Test they need to pass.”

Jo ChurchillJo Churchill

In early 2013, the hospital recruited 40 nurses from Portugal, a number which later increased to 83.

At the outset of the IES report, its authors described the United Kingdom’s decision in June to leave the European Union as “unprecedented and unplanned for”.

“As such,” they wrote, “its impact on the NHS is unclear, not least because the implications of Brexit are unknown.”

They later say: “A reduced supply of labour from the EU could hit the supply of nurses in the NHS particularly hard because the NHS is increasingly reliant on the recruitment pipeline of nurses from Europe.”

Reacting to the news, Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said it was important to make sure all the country’s services were fit for the future.

“These figures show the important contribution of skilled EU migrants towards the NHS and our own West Suffolk Hospital, which recently received an ‘outstanding’ rating for care,” she said.

“Working closely with local healthcare providers, I am acutely aware of the significance of EU skills not only to our health services but across many sectors and including agriculture and construction.”

She said she “strongly welcomed” recent Government efforts to increase the numbers of nurses.

She added: “Nevertheless, accepting the referendum decision, we must ensure that we not only have the right skills to continue to deliver quality patient care but, as we move forward with the negotiations – whatever the outcome – we make sure all our services are fit for the future.”

Keywords: Jo Churchill West Suffolk Hospital European Union NHS United Kingdom Europe

1 comment

  • More remoaner scaremongering and fake alarm. Quote: "...we are finding that we sometimes struggle to complete the registration of some due to the complexity of the International English Language Test they need to pass.” Oh God forbid that nurses working in England should be required to have a decent command of English! Why, that would be way-siss!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

48 minutes ago Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

15 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

48 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

51 minutes ago Connor McLoone
Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn.

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Police officer returning to duty after helping at fatal Braintree fire is attacked

51 minutes ago Will Lodge
Police at the scene of the fatal house fire in South Street, Braintree, while investigations continue. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

A policeman who stopped to help an injured man after helping at the scene of a double fatal house fire was attacked by two men.

Firefighters free passenger from car after crash in Ipswich

15:14
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Three fire engines were at the scene of a crash in Ipswich today.

Heavy traffic in London Road, Ipswich after lorry and two cars crash

15:11
Police car

A lorry involved in a crash with two cars in Ipswich is blocking London Road in Ipswich near the Robin Drive junction – causing heavy traffic to build up in the area.

Most read

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Two arrested for GBH at Southwold pub

Two on bail

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Ipswich Town loan player Jonny Williams set to be sidelined for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

Jonny Williams on the pitch as a sub at Blackburn

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Opinion: Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live?

Independent report claims West Suffolk Hospital could be at risk of nurses shortage post-Brexit

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24