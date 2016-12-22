Independent report claims West Suffolk Hospital could be at risk of nurses shortage post-Brexit

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

West Suffolk Hospital has moved to reassure patients after an independent report was published showing it could be one of the NHS trusts most at risk of a shortage of nurses post-Brexit.

The Institute for Employment Studies (IES) collected data showing the NHS trusts that relied most heavily on nursing staff from the European Economic Area (EEA).

It then cross-referenced this with areas expecting the greatest population growth in the over-85 age category.

This placed West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the top 20 “most vulnerable” trusts.

The report predicted a 45.1% population growth in those aged over 85 in the West Suffolk Hospital catchment area between 2016 and 2026. It also recorded the percentage of EEA nurses at the trust as 11% – a figure West Suffolk has not disputed.

Responding to the news last night, Jan Bloomfield, executive director for workforce and communications at West Suffolk Hospital, acknowledged the increased demands of an ageing population.

She said: “We are aware of the possible outcomes Brexit may have on our workforce but continue to look at alternative recruitment solutions to attract more people to nursing, including the come back to nursing programme and our partnership with the University of Suffolk.

“We have a number of nurses from the European Economic Area and they do superb work here at the hospital and long may that continue.

“However, it’s not an easy process and we are finding that we sometimes struggle to complete the registration of some due to the complexity of the International English Language Test they need to pass.”

In early 2013, the hospital recruited 40 nurses from Portugal, a number which later increased to 83.

At the outset of the IES report, its authors described the United Kingdom’s decision in June to leave the European Union as “unprecedented and unplanned for”.

“As such,” they wrote, “its impact on the NHS is unclear, not least because the implications of Brexit are unknown.”

They later say: “A reduced supply of labour from the EU could hit the supply of nurses in the NHS particularly hard because the NHS is increasingly reliant on the recruitment pipeline of nurses from Europe.”

Reacting to the news, Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said it was important to make sure all the country’s services were fit for the future.

“These figures show the important contribution of skilled EU migrants towards the NHS and our own West Suffolk Hospital, which recently received an ‘outstanding’ rating for care,” she said.

“Working closely with local healthcare providers, I am acutely aware of the significance of EU skills not only to our health services but across many sectors and including agriculture and construction.”

She said she “strongly welcomed” recent Government efforts to increase the numbers of nurses.

She added: “Nevertheless, accepting the referendum decision, we must ensure that we not only have the right skills to continue to deliver quality patient care but, as we move forward with the negotiations – whatever the outcome – we make sure all our services are fit for the future.”