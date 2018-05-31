Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Excessive speed a factor in death of motorcyclist on A12, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:05 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:05 20 August 2018

Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

Archant

A Suffolk coroner has urged motorcyclists to stick to the highway code after hearing that excessive speed could have contributed to the death of a 24-year-old man in a crash on the A12 last year.

Gavin Chandler, of Hocket Crescent, Tunstall, died on June 22, 2017, following a crash at 8pm the evening before.

An inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard Mr Chandler was riding his blue 600cc Yamaha YZF R6 motorbike along the A12 northbound at Foxhall when the crash occurred.

According to other motorists who witnessed the collision, Mr Chandler had overtaken a red Audi A1 moments before at around 80mph while it was overtaking a lorry.

He then tried to pass a Black Ford KA on the outside of lane two, attempting to squeeze through a gap “less than one metre wide” between the car and the central reservation.

His motorcycle collided with the rear of the KA, which was being driven by a heavily pregnant woman, and crashed into the barriers, flipping him into the air.

Mr Chandler landed on the opposite carriageway while his motorcycle crashed into an oncoming Volvo, however the people inside were unharmed.

Coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Chandler died as a result of multiple injuries.

One witness said: “I have been driving for 15 years and I have never seen anything like it. It left me very wary about driving in the vicinity of motorbikes.”

Following his death, Mr Chandler’s family paid tribute to the “avid mechanic” describing him as “loving, caring and kind”.

Piecing together witness statements and evidence at the scene, forensic collision investigator PC Richard Godden said in his report that it was likely Mr Chandler was driving in excess of the speed limit at the time of the crash.

“80mph is not only likely, it seems to be a conservative estimate,” the report read.

He added: “His choice to ride his motorcycle in apparent contradiction of the highway code was a significant contributing factor to this collision.”

Mr Parsley, who used to ride a motorcycle himself, concluded that Mr Chandler died as a result of a road traffic collision.

He said: “I would urge others riding motorcycles to adhere to advice given in the highway code while riding their machines.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Yesterday, 23:47 Jake Foxford
Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.

Man arrested in connection with rape reported at RiZe music festival

Yesterday, 23:45 Jake Foxford
The incident was reported at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford Picture: Press Association Images/Edward Smith

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape at Chelmsford’s RiZe festival this weekend.

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Yesterday, 21:03 Jake Foxford
Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Three days of festivities ended with a bang as Aldeburgh Carnival filled the streets of one of Suffolk’s most picturesque seaside towns.

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

Yesterday, 20:52 Adam Howlett
The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has pleaded guilty to causing a crash which claimed the life of his best friend.

Thieves snatch vital car parts from Colchester charity vans

Yesterday, 23:58 Jake Foxford
The vans have been rendered unusable by the vandals and furniture collections have now been delayed. Picture: ST HELENA HOSPICE

A Colchester-based hospice was struck by criminals who stole crucial catalytic converters from their vans – rendering them useless.

Man finishes record-breaking bid for Sealand glory – but another swimmer beats him to it

Yesterday, 23:55 Dominic Moffitt
Richard arrives on the beach at Felixstowe channeling Scotty's spirit with the British flag Picture: FACEBOOK RICHARD ROYAL

In a race not unlike Scott’s to the South Pole, two men have battled to become the first to swim from the micronation of Sealand back to Suffolk’s shores.

Excessive speed a factor in death of motorcyclist on A12, inquest hears

Yesterday, 18:05 Adam Howlett
Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

A Suffolk coroner has urged motorcyclists to stick to the highway code after hearing that excessive speed could have contributed to the death of a 24-year-old man in a crash on the A12 last year.

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24