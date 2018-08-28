Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mental health patient died while on leave from hospital, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:16 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:16 29 October 2018

Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

Archant

A voluntary patient at a Suffolk mental health ward was found hanged just days after his first spell of unaccompanied leave, an inquest heard.

Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILYMatthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

Matthew Arkle, 37, of Cumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, died on April 6, 2017, while an informal patient at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Trust-run Wedgwood House at West Suffolk Hospital.

An inquest on Monday heard Mr Arkle, known to his family and friends as Matty, had suffered from paranoid schizophrenia since he was aged 20, which doctors described as ‘treatment resistant’.

Consultant psychiatrist Siri-Ann Robling told the inquest that Mr Arkle heard voices in his head which told him to hurt himself and others, which could make him act aggressively.

Despite this, a statement from Dr Daniel Martin described him as a ‘very pleasant man who got on well with all the staff.”

Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILYMatthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

Mr Arkle was admitted to Wedgwood House on February 17, 2017, after overdosing on prescription medication.

Over the next month he took two periods of accompanied leave from the hospital without incident so on March 23 staff authorised him to take an hour’s leave on his own.

However, questions were raised in the inquest whether this was the correct decision.

Solicitor Hannah Noyce, representing Mr Arkle’s family, read out medical observations made by health staff in the days before Mr Arkle’s death.

She said that on March 29 medical notes recorded Mr Arkle was ‘having a bad day’ and that ‘the voices were bad’.

On March 31 Mr Arkle was taken on a day trip but it was noted he was feeling ‘anxious and experienced voices en route’.

On April 3, the day before he went missing, Mr Arkle’s medical notes said ‘Matthew is low in mood and his voices were bothering him’.

However, expert witness Professor Tony Elliot said Mr Arkle would have been difficult to assess as his mood was ‘variable’

He added the Trust would also not have been able to stop him leaving the hospital if it had wanted to.

Mr Arkle was reported missing to police when he did not return from his leave. A missing person’s appeal was launched but his body was found in Hardwick Heath, just east of the Hospital, on April 6.

The inquest, which is expected to last four days, continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Video: Disney duo in Ipswich Regent Snow White Christmas pantomime

38 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Two siblings who are playing dwarfs in The Regent’s Snow White and the seven dwarfs have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Suffolk’s stained glass rated top in the country by church tourism website

42 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Hamand is an expert on the stained glass inside Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Every few years, dozens of descendents of the 15th century Suffolk nobleman John Clopton travel from America to visit the county where their family made its name.

‘Students deserve better’ - Parents and former staff criticise special school leadership

18:30 Andrew Hirst
Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fresh concerns have been raised about a Suffolk special school after reports of vulnerable pupils suffering unexplained injuries.

Mental health patient died while on leave from hospital, inquest hears

18:16 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

A voluntary patient at a Suffolk mental health ward was found hanged just days after his first spell of unaccompanied leave, an inquest heard.

When do 2019’s bank holidays fall - and how can you use them best?

17:34 Judy Rimmer
The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team in the Grand Ring at the 2018 Suffolk Show. The Show is a highlight of the late May bank holiday week. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

As winter weather hits, it’s time to start planning your holidays for next year. Combine bank holidays with annual leave, and you could enjoy longer breaks from work!

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24