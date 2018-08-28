Inquest opened into death of man at railway level crossing
PUBLISHED: 14:27 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 23 October 2018
Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of a 54-year-old man who died when his car was struck by a train on the Norwich to Ipswich and London mainline.
Michael Howsen, of Chapel Close, Fressingfield, Suffolk, was killed in the accident on September 29 at the level crossing at Palgrave, near Diss.
The speed of the train, which was carrying 100 passengers, meant it took up to a mile before it stopped after the collision.
The inquest opening at Ipswich Coroner’s Court heard that British Transport Police had been alerted to the train striking a vehicle at Palgrave crossing at 6.14pm sparking a major emergency response.
The train had come to a stop after striking the car. Mr Howsen was inside the vehicle which was trapped underneath the front of the train.
The court heard that the cause of death was multiple head, neck and chest fractures sustained in a road traffic collision with train.
The inquest was opened and adjourned for further work to be completed and a case review.
Comments have been disabled on this article.