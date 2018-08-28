Inquest opened into death of man at railway level crossing

The damaged train involved in the fatal collision with a car at the Palgrave level crossing, parked at Diss Station. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 54-year-old man who died when his car was struck by a train on the Norwich to Ipswich and London mainline.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The level crossing at Palgrave where a train and a car were in collision. Picture: Denise Bradley The level crossing at Palgrave where a train and a car were in collision. Picture: Denise Bradley

Michael Howsen, of Chapel Close, Fressingfield, Suffolk, was killed in the accident on September 29 at the level crossing at Palgrave, near Diss.

The speed of the train, which was carrying 100 passengers, meant it took up to a mile before it stopped after the collision.

The inquest opening at Ipswich Coroner’s Court heard that British Transport Police had been alerted to the train striking a vehicle at Palgrave crossing at 6.14pm sparking a major emergency response.

The train had come to a stop after striking the car. Mr Howsen was inside the vehicle which was trapped underneath the front of the train.

The court heard that the cause of death was multiple head, neck and chest fractures sustained in a road traffic collision with train.

The inquest was opened and adjourned for further work to be completed and a case review.