Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest for mentally-ill Ipswich man hears of ‘balancing act’ in supporting ‘hard to reach’ patients

18:42 07 February 2017

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

Archant

The death of a mentally-ill Suffolk man has raised questions about whether patients’ independence should be protected to the detriment of their own physical wellbeing.

Comment
David Martin, pictured when he was at high schoolDavid Martin, pictured when he was at high school

Relatives of David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat on September 11, 2014, aged 52 had claimed more should have been done to recognise the warning signs of a potential crisis.

His brother Steve Martin told an inquest the increasing untidiness of his sibling’s home and his taking of amphetamines should have triggered a response.

The inquest, held on Monday and today, heard David suffered complex mental and physical health issues, including bipolar manic depression and schizo-affective disorder, as well as drug and alcohol problems.

David, who was cared for by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, had regularly been admitted to psychiatric wards between 1983-2012.

Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

During more stable times, however, he was described as “smart”, “witty” and a “pleasure to be with”.

David was also said to engage in unhealthy behaviour including taking amphetamines, drinking, smoking and a poor diet.

The inquest heard David was warned he could suffer “drug and alcohol induced sudden death” but saw it as a “risk he was willing to take”.

As a “hard to reach” service user, health workers highlighted the dangers of intruding on his independence. He was said to be capable of making his own decisions.

Coroner Peter Dean suggested there was a “balancing act” between managing ill-health while not making him “retreat”.

Although Steve claimed warning signs had been missed, Dr Dean said staff had not missed anything significant. David’s recent behaviour was said to have been “within normal parameters”.

A pathology report identified pneumonia as the cause of death. David also had an enlarged heart, fatty liver and high levels of codeine and amphetamine were detected. No definitive cause of pneumonia was given.

Dr Dean recorded a narrative verdict of: “Severe bilateral pneumonia occurring against a background of significant mental health problems and intermittent drug use.”

After the hearing, Steve said he was pleased to have closure for the family and thanked Dr Dean. He said he hoped the inquest could highlight possible improvements in services for people such as his brother with dual diagnoses.

Keywords: NHS Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Inquest for mentally-ill Ipswich man hears of ‘balancing act’ in supporting ‘hard to reach’ patients

24 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The death of a mentally-ill Suffolk man has raised questions about whether patients’ independence should be protected to the detriment of their own physical wellbeing.

Temporary traffic lights set for Main Road and Ropes Drive in Kesgrave next week

28 minutes ago Jason Noble
Road works on Main Road (A1214) in Kesgrave are causing long delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up for work in two busy Kesgrave roads from Monday – but highways chiefs have said it will not disrupt rush hour traffic.

Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

16:49 Colin Adwent
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A man burdened by gambling debts murdered Peter and Sylvia Stuart – a couple he believed were millionaires, a court heard today.

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised?

57 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
St Andrew's Street South

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised under the new town centre masterplan?

Breaking News: RAF jets escort aircraft to Stansted airport due to ‘disruptive passenger’ on board

16:18 Adam Howlett
The main terminal building at Stansted Airport.

RAF Typhoon jets have intercepted and escorted an airplane to Stansted airport in Essex due to a ‘disruptive passenger’.

Colchester man died of injuries suffered in 1992 car accident, coroner rules

17:47 Michael Steward
Essex Coroners' Court in Chelmsford

A Colchester man who suffered brain damage after a car accident died as a result of his injuries 25 years later, a coroner has ruled.

Man approaches two 12-year-old girls in Colchester

17:41 Adam Howlett
Police car

Essex police are appealing for information after two 12-year-old girls were approached by a man in Colchester.

Most read

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Radioactive material on Aldeburgh beach could come from accidents around the world

Aldeburgh beach. PHOTO: Tina Tuckwell

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised?

St Andrew's Street South
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24