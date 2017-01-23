Inquest opened into death of Hitcham crash victim Colin Taylor

Fatal accident just outside the village of Hitcham on the B1115.

A cyclist who lost his life in a road crash just outside Hitcham last year died from multiple injuries including a severe head wound, an inquest has heard.

Desperate attempts were made to save Colin Taylor, 72, who was cycling along Finborough Road at around 1pm on November 29 when he was involved in a crash with a lorry.

A passing motorist stopped to help the retired council worker, who was single and lived in the village, and gave him CPR before paramedics arrived.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Suffolk coroner’s court in Beacon House today.

Mr Taylor’s medical cause of death was recorded as multiple injuries including a severe head injury.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned the inquest pending further inquiries until May 26.

A 50-year-old man from east London arrested after the crash is currently on bail to return to police on February 2.