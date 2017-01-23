Inquest opens into death of man who died at a home in Bury St Edmunds
17:47 23 January 2017
Archant
A production manager who moved to Suffolk from Northumberland died after suffering a head injury, an inquest has heard.
Kevin Turnbull, who lived in Great Whelnetham, was found with a head injury at a home in Samuel Street Walk, Bury St Edmunds, on September 14.
Assistant Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into the 52-year-old’s death at Beacon House in Ipswich today.
During the hearing, the court was told police and paramedics were called to a report of a man having fallen down the stairs at the address on September 14.
Mr Turnbull’s death was not initially classed as being suspicious but when he was discovered to have sustained a head injury a murder probe was launched.
A 51-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, who are both from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested on suspicion of his murder after the incident.
They are currently on bail to return to police tomorrow.