Inquest opens into death of man who died at a home in Bury St Edmunds

Police at the scene of an incident in Samuel Street Walk Archant

A production manager who moved to Suffolk from Northumberland died after suffering a head injury, an inquest has heard.

Kevin Turnbull, who lived in Great Whelnetham, was found with a head injury at a home in Samuel Street Walk, Bury St Edmunds, on September 14.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into the 52-year-old’s death at Beacon House in Ipswich today.

During the hearing, the court was told police and paramedics were called to a report of a man having fallen down the stairs at the address on September 14.

Mr Turnbull’s death was not initially classed as being suspicious but when he was discovered to have sustained a head injury a murder probe was launched.

A 51-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, who are both from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested on suspicion of his murder after the incident.

They are currently on bail to return to police tomorrow.