Inquests open into deaths of Suffolk men Stuart Cullen and Peter Heathcote killed in Tunisian beach massacre

Sousse victims Stuart Cullen and Philip Heathcote Archant

Two Suffolk men were killed when a gunman opened fire on a Tunisian beach in 2015 – inquests into their deaths are due to open today.

Philip Heathcote, from Felixstowe and Stuart Cullen, from Lowestoft, lost their lives in Sousse on June 26, 2015.

They were among 30 Britons shot dead on the beach during the attack.

Families of the victims were seen arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London this morning.

Alison Heathcote, who survived the attack which killed her husband, suffered five gunshot wounds and was flown home in a critical but stable condition.

She was put in an induced coma, but has since recovered from her injuries.

Speaking in 2015, Mrs Heathcote said: “After 30 years of living with Philip, him not being here when I wake up, it’s very difficult to cope with sometimes. It’s very lonely sometimes.

She added: “You have to try and keep on living because otherwise they win and you can’t let them win.”

Paying tribute to Mr Cullen in 2015, his wife Christine and daughter Emma-Jayne Cullen said: “We were the Three Musketeers. A close-knit family.

“He was Dad, husband, best friend and soulmate.

“He lived for his girls and juggled life at home being medically retired from the prison service.

“He was an ardent Chelsea supporter who loved life. He had a wicked sense of humour and only ever wanted to put a smile on people’s faces.

“He was devoted to his mum, plus an honourable and loyal friend, always giving help and support where he could.

“The legacy he leaves is his strength. The strength to move forward whatever that may look like – not to mourn but to celebrate his life and what he had accomplished.

“Gone but never forgotten.”

The inquests are expected to last seven weeks and will be heard by His Honour Judge Loraine-Smith.