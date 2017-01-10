Inspector reassures residents in Pinewood after spate of burglaries

Residents in Pinewood are warned to keep their eyes peeled following a spate of burglaries.

Police have stepped up patrols in a “peaceful” parish on the edge of Ipswich after a spate of six burglaries in one day.

Suffolk Constabulary is investigating whether the series of raids on homes in Pinewood are connected as they were all similar in nature with cash and jewellery stolen.

Chairman of Pinewood Parish Council Robert Manning said he had not been made aware of the crime wave, but added that it was worrying to hear.

“That’s quite concerning because it’s been peaceful here lately,” he said.

“We don’t normally get that many burglaries, normally car thefts, so it’s certainly surprising.

“We are very keen on keeping crime in the area we low as possible, that’s one reason why we work closely with the constabulary to make sure we have a police presence, but that doesn’t always happen.”

Mr Manning said Pinewood used to have a dedicated police community support officer (PCSO) to watch over the parish, but that was taken away when Suffolk Constabulary underwent a major restructure in 2015.

Inspector Kevin Horton, of Suffolk Constabulary, said officers had increased patrols in the area during the daytime in response to the burglaries.

Despite the loss of its PSCO, Insp Horton said Pinewood still had a dedicated safer neighbourhood team and was also covered by teams in Ipswich and Babergh.

Insp Horton added: “We are investigating these burglaries, we are investigating any links between these offences, we are focusing our patrols in that area and we are working with other departments to address and identify the offenders.”

The burglaries took place on January 3 in the following locations:

- Grayling Road: Between 8.40am and 4.45pm suspects forced entry at the rear of the property by using a brick to smash the glass of the patio door and then stole items of jewellery

- Cinnabar Close: Entry was forced at the rear of the property and cash and jewellery were stolen

- Brimstone Road: Between 4.05pm and 5.05pm entry was forced by using a brick to smash glass in a rear door and cash and jewellery were stolen

- Yew Tree Rise: During the daytime entry was forced at the rear of the property and a quantity of cash and jewellery including two sovereign rings were stolen

- Quilter Drive: Between 10am and 6pm suspects forced entry at the rear of the property by using a brick to smash the glass of the patio door and then stole cash and jewellery

- Quilter Drive: Between 3.30pm and 7.30pm entry was forced at the rear of the property. It is not yet clear what has been stolen