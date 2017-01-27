Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk Archant

Inspire Suffolk has secured funding of £2,898 from Ipswich Borough Council to overhaul its classroom for youngsters who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs).

The charity works with young people through sport and education to help develop their communication skills, confidence, mental and physical wellbeing and help to develop opportunities for them.

The cause submitted a funding request to Ipswich Borough Council’s south east area committee which was approved last week to revamp the classroom used for NEETs in their life skills and work readiness training sessions at Inspire’s Lindbergh Road base.

The grant means the space can be used for more sessions, old furniture can be replaced, a projector can be mounted and the space redecorated.

Sarah Barber, chairwoman of the borough council’s south east area committee said: “The grant will make it a bit more user friendly.

“It’s a really good project, especially for NEETs, where they can be taught, coached and help get them engaged in opportunities.”