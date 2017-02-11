Rain

Rain

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Investigation after man punched in mouth in unprovoked attack in Harwich

18:09 11 February 2017

Burglars strike at BP station

Burglars strike at BP station

A man was punched in the mouth in an unprovoked attack in Harwich earlier this week.

Comment

Essex Police is appealing for information after the victim was assaulted while walking in the north Essex town.

The 64-year-old, from Harwich, was punched in the mouth in Beaconhill Avenue at around 4pm on Wednesday, February 8.

He was left with injuries to his lip and his mouth.

The suspect is described as a white man aged in his early 20s.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the incident is asked to call Pc Steven Baldwin at Harwich Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, check our social media channels by liking us on Facebook or following us on Twitter.

Or, download our EADT/Ipswich Star breaking news app to keep updated while you are out and about.

Keywords: Essex Police Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ground-breaking ceremony for Colchester General Hospital’s new diagnostic imaging centre

17:53 Lauren Everitt
David White, chairman of Colchester Hospital Trust (2nd left) and Russell Trenter (centre), regional managing director of Alliance Medical Ltd, turn the sod at the new Colchester General Hospital development watched by James Wilson, director and general manager of R G Carter (left) also pictured R G Carter staff, left to right, assistant site manager Jake Betts, quantity surveyor Roger Burton, construction manager Martin Fisher, and site manager Daniel Lloyd. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography

Ground has been broken on the site of a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging centre at Colchester General Hospital.

Leaving EU will allow tailored UK legislation, says Defra minister

16:30 Tom Potter
Bawdsey Coastal Partnership's new chairman Nick Crick addresses the AGM, with Therese Coffey on his right

A Suffolk MP has outlined the Government’s approach to flood protection – and suggested Brexit will enable legislation more tailored to the needs of the UK.

Investigation after man punched in mouth in unprovoked attack in Harwich

57 minutes ago Lauren Everitt
Burglars strike at BP station

A man was punched in the mouth in an unprovoked attack in Harwich earlier this week.

Ipswich societies collaborate for a unique musical and photographic event

16:29 Richard Cornwell
ICS members rehearse for the Elijah concert. Picture: MATTHEW CLARKE, IPSWICH AND DISTRICT PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY

An exciting collaboration between two long-established Ipswich societies will highlight the work involved with staging a very special concert at Snape in April.

Felixstowe firefighters respond to blaze at container port – an hour after freeing injured motorist

14:32 Tom Potter
The Port of Felixstowe

Felixstowe firefighters were called in to help tackle a blaze which started accidentally at the container port.

Video: ‘Wall-to-wall chain stores and charity shops’ – stark outlook if rates rise 177% in Southwold

14:00 Tom Potter
Businesses in Southwold protesting about business rate rises - up to 300% for some of them and an average of 177% - coming into force this spring. They have put posters to show the increases in all of their windows.

High Street traders are predicting “tragic” consequences if the Government sees through plans to raise business rates by an average of 177% in Southwold.

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

13:57 Colin Adwent and Matt Stott
Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Police have today named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Ipswich as Dean Stansby.

Most read

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Floral tributes to Dean Stansby after stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich – Murder investigation update

Flowers have been left in Ancaster Road after a man sustained fatal stab wounds in the area on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Picture: MATT STOTT

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

A143 closed near Ixworth for police investigation after crash between a lorry and an empty horsebox

A crash happened between a horsebox and a HGV on the A143 near Ixworth. Stock image

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Report: Aston Villa 0 Ipswich Town 1 – Huws scores late to secure gutsy victory

Ipswich celebrate their late winner at Aston Villa

Mick McCarthy hopes Aston Villa’s big-money recruits won’t click as a team tomorrow

Mick McCarthy and Steve Bruce share a joke when managers of Wolves and Sunderland respectively.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Another 14 years for the first regular trains from Ipswich to Oxford?

Radcliffe Camera and All Souls College, Oxford University. Oxford, UK - trains could be running here from East Anglia by 2031. Picture: Thinkstock

Ice cream maker, beekeeper, baker scoop county producer awards

Stephany Hardingham, centre, from Alder Tree, with Louise Petterson, left, and Sarah Nunn.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24