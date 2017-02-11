Investigation after man punched in mouth in unprovoked attack in Harwich

A man was punched in the mouth in an unprovoked attack in Harwich earlier this week.

Essex Police is appealing for information after the victim was assaulted while walking in the north Essex town.

The 64-year-old, from Harwich, was punched in the mouth in Beaconhill Avenue at around 4pm on Wednesday, February 8.

He was left with injuries to his lip and his mouth.

The suspect is described as a white man aged in his early 20s.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the incident is asked to call Pc Steven Baldwin at Harwich Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

