Investigation launched into pair of Ipswich robberies on January 1

Police are investigating. Stock image. Archant

Police are investigating two robberies on New Year’s Day in Ipswich where a pair of victims were threatened with tools.

The first happened in Bramford Road near the junction with Beaconsfield Road at around 3am on January 1.

A man had been walking home was grabbed from behind by two people and an item believed to be a screwdriver was held into his back.

The pair searched the victim and took his mobile phone, cash and keys before running off.

During the robbery the victim was punched in the face, suffering bruising and leaving shaken up as a result.

The first suspect was a white man, approximately 6ft tall, of skinny build who was wearing a hooded top which covered his face.

The second offender is described as a white woman, around 5 feet 6 inches tall, of slim build, with blonde shoulder length hair who was also wearing hooded top which covered her face.

A second took place shortly afterwards at around 3.50am in Jubilee Park.

Another man walking home was approached by a man and a woman who held a hammer to his head.

The pair stole the man’s mobile phone and went with the victim back to his home in Benezet Street where they took cash, a mobile phone, camera, Toshiba laptop, and Xbox console and games and small speakers.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the robbery.

The first suspect in the second robbery was a white man, approximately 30 years old, 1.8m tall, of skinny build, who was wearing a face covering, black jacket, and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, around 30 years old, 1.6m tall of skinny build with blonde curly hair who was wearing a grey/green colour jacket and blue jeans.

Officers have said they are investigating the possibility of the two robberies being linked.

Anyone with information on either case should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.