Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

‘IP2 stigma is unfair’ – Project It’s Possible 2 to raise ambitions in Chantry and Stoke schools

16:11 23 January 2017

Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. Back L-R: Damien Morling,Sarah Hyam. Front L-R: Jake Morling, Milan Irving, Sarayah Irving. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. Back L-R: Damien Morling,Sarah Hyam. Front L-R: Jake Morling, Milan Irving, Sarayah Irving. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Archant

A bold new education strategy to significantly raise aspirations among young people and shift entrenched attitudes in the IP2 area of Ipswich has been launched.

Comment
Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. L-R: Ipswich mayor Roger Fern, Yug Sajnanai, Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, Suzannah Malewska, Anna Hennell James.Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. L-R: Ipswich mayor Roger Fern, Yug Sajnanai, Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, Suzannah Malewska, Anna Hennell James.

The ‘It’s Possible 2’ (IP2) project has been backed by former and current IP2 residents who have become the first in their families to attend university, trained to become doctors and teachers, and are chasing their dreams in America.

Some criticised a perceived “stigma” in the IP2 area – which includes Chantry and Stoke – and insisted parents and their children should not let their background restrict their ambitions in life.

Around 6,000 youngsters, aged three to 19, are in education in the IP2 area. There are seven primary schools, two secondary schools and (Suffolk) One sixth form college.

The project was launched at a special event at One sixth form, in Scrivener Drive. It was the brainchild of several educational leaders, dating back to late 2015. A brochure featuring inspirational case studies, available online, was unveiled at the launch.

Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. Ipswich pupils Maddison Edwards and Tyreece Malik.Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. Ipswich pupils Maddison Edwards and Tyreece Malik.

One of the project leaders, Anna Hennell James, headteacher at Halifax Primary School, said: “This concept is a simple one but an important one. We want to help people be inspired by others to believe that anything is possible no matter who you are and where you live.”

The IP2 area is “unfairly” perceived in a “certain way”, according to Roger Fern, the former headteacher of Sprites Primary School and current Ipswich mayor and chair of governors at Halifax Primary School and Suffolk New College.

Writing in the brochure, he said: “Where there is a large council estate it is assumed that people who live there aren’t very good or wealthy. ‘Well they can’t have much ambition to go and live in a council house’ is what people think. I believe nothing could be further from the truth. It’s a reputation that has built up and this kind of stigma is not deserved.

“Where you live shouldn’t limit what you can do... I can think of people who I have taught and they’ve become nurses, doctors, lawyers, teachers, business owners, sports professionals.”

“450 years ago Thomas Wolsey tried to create a university in Ipswich and it didn’t happen. But now we have one. Everything is possible.”

A group of IP2 ambassadors has also been formed to visit schools in the area to “keep alive” the aspirational message of the project.

Ipswich MP Ben Gummer said of the brochure: “The stories might make you cry or laugh or make you angry at times.

“But hopefully they will inspire young people and their parents living in IP2 to think positively about their futures and believe anything is possible.”

For more details and to read the brochure, click here.

Case Study: Michael Parker, 27, is now a doctor living in Ipswich.

“Going to school in IP2, the biggest barrier is perhaps a silent one. Being a doctor, lawyer, economist – it just wasn’t discussed – I didn’t feel particularly well supported on that front in terms of careers. Fortunately I was well supported at home. I initially went to Gusford and being honest – I wasn’t very well behaved. But a teacher called Mr Eden taught me to straighten myself out and think about the bigger picture.”

He attended Northgate Sixth Form and the University of East Anglia, graduating with a 2:1 in biology, leading him to five years of medical school.

“In terms of growing up in IP2, I would say – everyone can do everything. It’s all down to you – your family and friends. Surround yourself with good people.

Case Study: Roomi Chowdhury moved to Ipswich when she was three. The 26-year-old has just finished a PhD.

“Kids would play up at school. It was down to the individual to get on with it - so that’s what I did.

“My parents wanted us to have an education because they didn’t. They grew up in Bangladesh and both their mums passed away when they were very young.

“I ended up going to University College London and did a four year degree in Chemistry. I commuted from Ipswich and got a 2:1. After that I got recommended to do a PhD – it started in 2012 – and I’m finishing it now.

“I’d say to other parents that they should try and get their children and themselves out of the bubble. Don’t just tick along – teach yourself.”

Keywords: Roger Fern Ben Gummer Suffolk New College America Ipswich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Are Suffolk and Essex heading for a summer drought after the cold dry winter?

10 minutes ago Paul Geater
It's frosty now, but could we be heading for a drought in the summer? Picture: Louise Rackstraw

The cold weather has been the talk of the town and county for the last few weeks but a new weather threat could be on the cards – a summer drought.

Two men jailed for 34 years for Sible Hedingham burglary which saw homeowner shot in the leg

14:34 Will Lodge and Sam Russell
Police work the scene of an aggravated burglary at the Old Rectory house in Sible Hedingham.

Two men have been jailed for a burglary described by a judge as “every householder’s utter nightmare” in which a millionaire businessman was blasted in the leg with a sawn-off shotgun through his locked bedroom door.

‘IP2 stigma is unfair’ – Project It’s Possible 2 to raise ambitions in Chantry and Stoke schools

34 minutes ago Matt Stott
Launch of the Its Possible 2 (IP2) project, at One sixth form, Ipswich. Back L-R: Damien Morling,Sarah Hyam. Front L-R: Jake Morling, Milan Irving, Sarayah Irving. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

A bold new education strategy to significantly raise aspirations among young people and shift entrenched attitudes in the IP2 area of Ipswich has been launched.

Graceful swan flying over Mickle Mere near Bury St Edmunds is our favourite photo today

15:39 Sam Dawes
A beautiful swan in flight , about to land in Mickle mere at Pakenham near Bury st Edmunds. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

Suffolk’s top beauty spots and landmarks, and its amazing wildlife, can provide the subjects for some stunning photos and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world.

Through weekend trains to London from Ipswich and Colchester return on April 1

15:33
Overhead wires being renewed at Gidea Park.

If you want a day out in London without having to switch from train to bus you will have wait until April - and then direct services will be suspended again after just one day.

Felixstowe man Cameron Harvey lost life on railway line near Trimley days before Christmas – inquest

14:54 Emily Townsend
The inquest opening was held at Beacon House in Ipswich

A 23-year-old Suffolk man lost his life after being struck by a train close to Trimley railway station just days before Christmas, an inquest has heard.

easyHotel signs lease for coffee shop and new hotel at former Groove nightclub in Ipswich

27 minutes ago
The former Groove nightclub in Ipswich which is being converted into an easyHotel.

A new “super budget” easyHotel due to open in Ipswich later this year will include a coffee shop.

Most read

Video: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

Monday verdict: Actions are not matching words at Ipswich Town – Mick McCarthy’s PR problems are his own making

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday with the travelling Ipswich support in the background. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among three Championship clubs linked with Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris

Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues among three Championship clubs linked with Scunthorpe United midfielder Josh Morris

Scunthorpe United's Josh Morris

Monday verdict: Actions are not matching words at Ipswich Town – Mick McCarthy’s PR problems are his own making

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday with the travelling Ipswich support in the background. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Young cyclist asks woman for sex in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, before grabbing her breasts

Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich,

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Greater Anglia promises more trains for services between Ipswich and London, Colchester, Clacton and Southend

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

Poll: How good is your knowledge of the former Ipswich Town managers?

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24