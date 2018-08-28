Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Be prepared - another transformer is on the move

PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:31 02 November 2018

Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Wherstead Road is currently closed as preparations are made for an abnormal load Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Archant

Motorists should once again expect long delays as an enormous transformer will be moved through Ipswich at the weekend.

Officers will escort the abnormal load at 7.30am on Sunday, November 4 from the West Bank Terminal at Ipswich Docks to Bullen Lane in Bramford.

The enormous transformer is the second of its kind to be moved across the county in the last seven days- causing mammoth delays for the second weekend running.

Last Saturday, October 27, Wherstead Road in Ipswich was closed for eight hours to allow for strengthening works to Bourne Bridge, ensuring it could cope with the 146,000kg transformer.

This Sunday a second colossal transformer will be moved, once again causing increased traffic in the town centre.

Suffolk Constabulary have advised motorists that the load will turn left from the docks out on to the A137, Wherstead Road- before crossing the Ostrich Creak Bridge and turning right, following the A137.

The police will then continue to escort the abnormal load onto the A14 heading west with temporary traffic controls on the eastbound carriageway.

At junction 55 the load will then follow the A1214 north bound before turning left on to the A1071.

The transformer will then turn right onto the B1113 north before taking a left to reach Bullen Lane,Bramford.

Will the abnormal load disrupt your journey on Sunday? Send us your photos on the day

Suffolk libraries tackling period poverty by offering free sanitary products

32 minutes ago
Suffolk Library Service is giving free sanitary products to the women and girls who need them most Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pride and Periods scheme launched by Suffolk Libraries.

Lowestoft racket sports ace has the golden touch at world championships

33 minutes ago Thomas Chapman
Racket sports player Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, won a gold medal at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Andy Wilson

A young racket sports player saw off some of the globe’s best talents to claim gold at his first ever world championships.

Will the rain hold off for firework night?

35 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Weather experts say tonight is likely to be the best time to see fireworks with clear skies expected this evening.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

43 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A doctor who was suspended for six months after he falsely advised a family court about a parent’s history of drug abuse has said it was “the worst mistake” of his career.

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

11:31 Adam Howlett
Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 19-year-old man died after being hit by an unmarked police car and an ambulance on the A14 at Rougham, an inquest has heard.

Number of ambulance safety incidents almost doubles - but trust praises staff reporting

11:30 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The number of safety incidents reported at the region’s ambulance trust nearly doubled in the space of a year.

Rabbits, pigs and poultry find new homes after smallholder prosecuted

11:30 Tom Potter
A white doe and her young, called called Snow White and the seven dwarves, have moved to the RSPCA Suffolk and East Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Almost 100 animals have been adopted or are set to find new homes after leaving a chaotic Suffolk smallholding.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Video This is the organised crime gang that carried out 200 burglaries

A crime gang committed burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24