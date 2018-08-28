Be prepared - another transformer is on the move

Motorists should once again expect long delays as an enormous transformer will be moved through Ipswich at the weekend.

Officers will escort the abnormal load at 7.30am on Sunday, November 4 from the West Bank Terminal at Ipswich Docks to Bullen Lane in Bramford.

The enormous transformer is the second of its kind to be moved across the county in the last seven days- causing mammoth delays for the second weekend running.

Last Saturday, October 27, Wherstead Road in Ipswich was closed for eight hours to allow for strengthening works to Bourne Bridge, ensuring it could cope with the 146,000kg transformer.

This Sunday a second colossal transformer will be moved, once again causing increased traffic in the town centre.

Suffolk Constabulary have advised motorists that the load will turn left from the docks out on to the A137, Wherstead Road- before crossing the Ostrich Creak Bridge and turning right, following the A137.

The police will then continue to escort the abnormal load onto the A14 heading west with temporary traffic controls on the eastbound carriageway.

At junction 55 the load will then follow the A1214 north bound before turning left on to the A1071.

The transformer will then turn right onto the B1113 north before taking a left to reach Bullen Lane,Bramford.

