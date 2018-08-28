Partly Cloudy

Person hit by train near Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 07:27 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:27 02 November 2018

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Trains are being cancelled between Ipswich and Stowmarket after a person was hit by a train on the main line to London.

Suffolk Constabulary were called with reports of the incident around 6am on Friday, November 2, with reports that the collision was fatal.

The line is being closed while officers work in the area.

British Transport Police are now at the scene.

Greater Anglia, which runs trains between Norwich and London on the route, has apologised for any delays to commuters this morning and trains from Norwich, Cambridge and Peterborough are currently unable to reach Ipswich.

A statement on its website says: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Ipswich and Stowmarket all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am.”

Rail replacement bus services are being arranged to get passengers between Stowmarket and Ipswich.

The train company is also directing customers to its “delay repay” scheme for anyone who has been delayed by more than 30 minutes.

