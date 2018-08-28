Video

WATCH: Loving lurcher Charlie needs new home

Francine Cotton from the Blue Cross with Charlie the Lurcher who is in desperate need of a loving new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A fun-loving lurcher is looking for a friendly new home, could you be a match for playful Charlie?

Charlie the Lurcher has been at the Blue Cross for over two months and is desperate need of a loving new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Charlie the Lurcher has been at the Blue Cross for over two months and is desperate need of a loving new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The pup has recently turned four and lives at Suffolk Rehoming Centre in Ipswich, where he loves a good gallop before snuggling down for a snooze.

The Blue Cross describes Charlie as “a clever boy who loves training and learns quickly,” so he would suit owners who are happy to continue his education in the home.

Charlie has been at the centre for nearly two months- his bouncy and excitable nature would be best-suited to a home with older children who are confident around larger dogs.

Although the fawn-coloured pooch has never lived with another dog, the Blue Cross said: “He could potentially live with a dog who could be a good role model for him as well as a playmate.”

The charity advise that any children or dogs in the home would need to meet Charlie at the centre during the rehoming process.

If you think you could give Charlie a home, you can find out more about him and fill in a home finder form by visiting the Blue Cross website, or you can pop in to the centre for a chat with one of the members of staff there.

Loving Charlie needs someone to take care of him. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Loving Charlie needs someone to take care of him. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Francine Cotton giving Charlie a walk in the field Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Francine Cotton giving Charlie a walk in the field Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN